In those first hours after the massacre, I remember the BBC reporting with the gravity and humanity you would expect of our national broadcaster. Around 1,200 people had been killed, raped, tortured. Children were murdered, families torn apart, hostages dragged into Gaza. Empathy and accuracy in the face of an atrocity on that scale are a pretty low bar. Given what followed, I find myself grateful that, briefly, the BBC seemed to clear it.

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Even then, in those early days, there was a warning. The BBC’s defence, as articulated by its world affairs editor John Simpson, was that calling the Hamas gunmen terrorists would mean taking sides. Taking sides? Of course you should take sides when the choice is between people dancing at a music festival and Islamist gunmen who came to slaughter them. On one side were young people who’d gone out to dance. On the other were men who murdered and kidnapped them, filmed their crimes and joyously, proudly, broadcast what they did live. What exactly did the BBC think it was being impartial about?

Spare me the idea that the word itself was somehow off limits. The BBC called the Manchester Arena bombing a “terror attack”. It used “Westminster Terror Attack” as the title of a BBC News special after one took place in 2017. In France, its headline after the Charlie Hebdo murders was “Paris terror attack kills 12”, and its coverage of the Bastille Day attack in Nice spoke of “terror”. The BBC knew perfectly well how to call an act of terrorism by its name, while Britain had already proscribed Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Why, when Hamas gunmen went hunting for young people at a music festival, did saying what they were suddenly become a question of whose side you were on?

I’ve written at length about what followed, so I’ll stick to the very worst the BBC displayed and with this in mind, let’s start with one of Auntie’s greatest hits. After the blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, BBC correspondent Jon Donnison speculated live on air that Israel was responsible. The BBC later acknowledged that he perhaps should not have done so, that it may have been better to wait for that thing called proof. In a separate report on the News at Ten, the BBC’s international editor, Jeremy Bowen, told viewers the hospital building had been “flattened”. He later conceded he’d got that wrong, but when asked about his coverage, he said, “I don’t regret one thing in my reporting.” What are viewers supposed to make of a BBC editor who can acknowledge getting a fact that consequential wrong and still say he has no regrets?

Then there was the Gaza documentary that Ofcom found had materially misled viewers by omitting that its child narrator was the son of a Hamas official. There was the decision to carry Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance live, replete with calls for the murder of Israeli citizens and antisemitic tropes, for which BBC chair Samir Shah apologised, particularly to the Jewish community. By the summer of 2024, more than 200 Jewish BBC staff, contributors and suppliers had already backed a call for an investigation. How many times did people have to raise the alarm before the BBC would look at how it was making these decisions?

Then came the case of Lucie Kon, the award-winning former Storyville commissioning editor. Kon alleged that colleagues told her a documentary about the Nova festival massacre should make viewers consider what had driven Hamas to do what it did. The BBC says its internal process did not uphold her allegations of antisemitism, though it acknowledged shortcomings and the personal impact on her. It agreed to pay her more than £400,000 without admitting liability.

This one is somewhat personal. I was an executive producer for We Will Dance Again. It was made to document what happened at Nova and let the survivors tell their own stories. Kon told The Telegraph that the BBC’s in-house publicity team declined to work on the film because it was “too political”, leaving her to hire a freelance publicist for a premiere that included a Q&A with survivors. BBC sources told the paper that staff had asked to be excused because the material was so harrowing, yet they found no issue with working on films set in Sudan, Ukraine or indeed in Gaza, all of which contained tragic scenes of human suffering. The BBC commissioned our film, it won multiple Emmys, but getting survivors of a massacre heard became something its commissioning editor had to arrange outside the corporation.

Then there is Matt Brittin. According to The Jewish Chronicle, a request from Kon to meet the new director-general was declined. His deputy, Rhodri Talfan Davies, met representatives of the BBC’s Jewish staff network after Kon’s allegations became public; allegedly they also requested to meet the new director-general, allegedly their request was turned down. If you’ve just taken charge of a broadcaster whose Jewish staff are questioning whether it’s safe to speak up, why was a chance passed up to hear directly from the woman whose case brought those fears into the open? Why was an opportunity declined to show real leadership to an institution in desperate need of some?

The BBC says it takes antisemitism seriously and encourages staff to come forward. Lord Mann says Jewish staff have told him they lack confidence in raising concerns internally. There are talented, principled people at the BBC who care deeply about the institution and are appalled by what Jewish colleagues say they’ve experienced.

The test of the institution is what happens when those colleagues speak up. Who hears their complaints? Who acts on them? Can a Jewish employee raise concerns without first having to establish that they hold the right views about Israel? And what happens to their career afterwards?

The current answers to these questions may well be found in this latest unfortunate episode. After meeting representatives of the Jewish staff network, Rhodri Talfan Davies told journalists he saw “no evidence of any systemic issue” that would warrant an independent inquiry. He said he did not believe there was institutional discrimination of any kind at the BBC. How convenient, how very revealing.

The very people being asked to trust the BBC’s internal processes were being told by the man in charge of hearing them that those processes had already told him everything he needed to know. That is how you sweep a problem under the carpet while insisting you’re dealing with it.

My bet is that Lord Mann’s report will be damning. If Jewish employees have been treated differently because they are Jewish, that alone should shake the BBC. The consequences of its editorial decisions reach well beyond Broadcasting House. How the BBC reports on the Middle East shapes how Jews are treated here in Britain. When our national broadcaster demonises the world’s only Jewish state, diminishes the suffering of those attacked on 7 October and lets context become an excuse for the terrorists who carried out the massacre, it gives people a rationale for holding British Jews responsible for events thousands of miles away. And when “Zionist” becomes a word you can use to make hostility sound respectable, consider who that puts in the firing line. Nearly two-thirds of British Jews identify as Zionists.

This is the community that endured a record 4,103 antisemitic incidents across the UK in 2024, according to the Community Security Trust. In the year to March 2026, police in England and Wales recorded 117 religious hate crimes targeting Jews for every 10,000 Jewish residents, the highest rate for any religious group. Those are the people our national broadcaster has a duty to serve.

I want the BBC to have a future, it still has a part to play in this country and beyond. But if Lord Mann finds institutional antisemitism, those findings must go to the heart of the Charter review. Renewal must depend on who is held accountable, what changes in News and Factual, how Jewish staff are protected when they speak up, and whether an independent body can verify that those changes have happened.

This government has failed British Jews repeatedly. Now its own independent adviser is asking questions the BBC’s leadership spent years declining to put to an independent inquiry. The current Charter expires at the end of 2027. When Mann reports, ministers will have to decide what his findings mean for the BBC’s future. If he finds institutional antisemitism and the government renews the Charter without securing and enforcing reform, it will be making a choice of its own.