15 pupils leave King Solomon for Yavneh amid closure fears

Fifteen pupils have transferred from King Solomon High School to Yavneh College in Borehamwood following the recent consultation process and discussions with affected families at the Redbridge school.

As reported by Jewish News, the Ilford Jewish secondary school has 385 empty places and consultations on plans to close on 31 August 2027 end today. No final decision has yet been made.

However, with some parents exploring alternative Jewish secondary school options for their children, Yavneh worked closely with community partners to provide places, with the first cohort of pupils joining the school this week.

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Jewish News understands that additional classroom capacity is being created, transport arrangements have been put in place for pupils travelling from Essex and fundraising is underway to help meet the associated costs.

Spencer Lewis, Yavneh Schools executive headteacher said: “We are grateful to parents, donors and communal organisations for their support, and in particular, the United Synagogue, who played a major role in securing the funding to make this happen. Our focus remains on providing every new pupil with a warm welcome, an excellent Jewish and wider education and the support they need to thrive at Yavneh.”

He added: “After having served the King Solomon community for over 19 years before coming to Yavneh College, it was with great sadness that I heard about its possible closure but was proud that so many parents felt they could reach out to us and that we have been able to welcome them into the Yavneh family.”