A 7 October caucus should be established by Knesset lawmakers

In the lead up to Israel’s election last month, there was a hope that the people who had carried the heaviest burden of 7 October would hold the balance of power in the next Knesset. Bereaved parents, families of hostages, wounded soldiers and reservists who had served hundreds of days would form a new bloc bridging between coalition and opposition. They would be untainted by the failures that led to the massacre, and able to tell both sides what the country needed.

It didn’t happen. Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party, built around exactly these people, came closest but fell short of the electoral threshold. Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael, which also put bereaved relatives and reservists on its slate, did not get in either. Groups like El Hadegel didn’t even make it to the ballot. Whilst there was public sentiment for such a change, the barriers to entry for new parties in Israel is very high.

And yet the people whose lives tell the story of 7 October are in the Knesset. They simply came in through the existing parties.

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Ran Gvili z”l, a police special-forces fighter from Meitar, went out on 7 October to fight at Kibbutz Alumim with a broken shoulder. He fell in battle, and his body was held in Gaza for 843 days. Last week his mother, Talik, was sworn in as a member of the Knesset.

She was not alone. The 26th Knesset has at least ten new members who are there because of what happened to them or their families on 7 October and in the war that followed. Rafi Ben Shitrit of Yisrael Beytenu, whose son Elroi fell at Nahal Oz. Shira Shapira of Yashar, mother of Aner, the hero of the shelter at Re’im. Michal Nagari of Beyachad, whose son Roy fell at Be’eri. Omri Ronen of the Democrats, whose grandmother Nira was murdered in her home in Kfar Aza. Sharon Sharabi of Yisrael Beytenu, whose brother Yossi was murdered in captivity, and whose brother Eli came home after 491 days to learn that his British-born wife, Lianne, and their daughters, Noiya and Yahel, had been murdered in Be’eri. Moshe Feiglin of Religious Zionism, whose grandson, Staff Sergeant Yair Levin, was killed in Rafah. Tzvika Mor of Religious Zionism, father of Eitan, who came back from captivity. Elisha Madan of Likud, who lost both legs and many brothers-in-arms in Beit Hanoun. Itamar Itam of Religious Zionism, a battalion commander shot by a sniper in Gaza who went back to command. And Noam Tibon of Beyachad, who drove south on the morning of Simchat Torah and rescued his family and the residents of Nahal Oz.

Look at the parties: Likud and Yisrael Beytenu, Religious Zionism and the Democrats, Yashar! and Beyachad. They sit on both sides of the struggle now under way over who will form the next government.

They disagree about a great deal. In the coming weeks each will be handed their party’s talking points and asked to repeat them. But they share something no talking points can erase. As a collective, they know the dreaded knock on the door, they know what it is to wait two years for news of a loved one, or to run out to defend the country. For them, none of this is abstract.

The bridging political bloc failed. But there is another way for these people to do what it was meant to do: together, across party lines. They should form a 7.10 Caucus.

British readers will know the model. Westminster is full of all-party parliamentary groups in which MPs who would never sit on the same benches work together on a cause they share. The Knesset has its own cross-party lobbies, but none would carry the moral weight or urgency of this one.

The point is not to settle the big arguments. It is to move forward on what they already agree on: rehabilitation for the wounded and for those carrying psychological injuries; the newly bereaved families; returned hostages and their families; reservists and their partners; and the rebuilding of the communities on the Gaza border and in the north, which were evacuated and shelled for months on end. They may even be able to resist the “party line”, each of their own party, and work to pressure the leaders to work together.

Solidarity can be built on that, and Israelis badly need to that solidarity in their political leadership. What was palpable immediately following the attacks has faded, replaced by much of the hyper-partisanship of the 6th October 2023.

British Jews felt that moment too. They filled the vigils, sent volunteers and raised money at a pace the community had rarely seen. For some it was personal: Lianne Sharabi was British, and so is Emily Damari, who spent 471 days in Hamas captivity.

A 7.10 Caucus would offer the diaspora a beacon. A light that shines beyond the struggles of politics. As in Israel here will be a group that allows us to identify deeply with what Isarel has been through, without disregarding our views on Israel’s policy. Much of the continued moral and financial support is exactly for the people the 7.10 Caucus represents and could work with them to highlight their cause.

If anyone can bring some of that early solidarity back into Israel’s parliament, it is these people. They are now in politics and the first thing they should so is stand together and call for their leaders to do the same in forming a unified coalition representing those same values the Caucus is built upon – their action and sacrifice.

Daniel Goldman grew up in the UK and lives in Beit Shemesh. He is former Chairman of World Bnei Akiva and Gesher and chairman of ICAR, which works on mental health and trauma. Daniel is founder and chairman of Goldrock. A Hebrew version of this article appeared in Israel Hayom.