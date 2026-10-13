A disgraceful decision by the Nobel Peace Prize committee

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay is a disgrace. It flies in the face of the values and principles the award is supposed to uphold and celebrate.

It rewards a woman with a long and demonstrable record of hostility towards Israel, whose public positions should have disqualified her from ever chairing a supposedly impartial UN investigation into the Jewish state. It rewards an official who defended the UN’s unique and obsessive institutional targeting of Israel, who had publicly accused Israel of apartheid and campaigned for sanctions against it before being appointed to investigate it, and who defended a fellow commissioner after he invoked the antisemitic trope of a powerful “Jewish lobby” controlling social media.

Worse still, it rewards her in the name of precisely those qualities her record calls most seriously into question.

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The Norwegian Nobel Committee praises Pillay’s “independence”, “integrity”, “judicial rigour” and “firm moral compass”. It specifically cites her chairmanship of the UN Commission of Inquiry into Israel as part of the record for which she is being honoured.

The obscenity of the contradiction is difficult to overstate.

A woman who had already publicly judged Israel was subsequently appointed to investigate it and is now rewarded for her impartiality. A woman who campaigned for Israel to be sanctioned before chairing an inquiry into its conduct is celebrated for her judicial rigour. A woman who defended a commissioner invoking the “Jewish lobby” is lauded for her moral compass. A woman who defended the only permanent country-specific agenda item in the UN Human Rights Council is held up as a champion of universal legal principles.

This is not simply another questionable Nobel Peace Prize. It is the validation of everything that has gone wrong with the international human rights establishment: the institutional obsession with Israel, the grotesque double standards, the abandonment of even the appearance of impartiality and the extraordinary conceit that those who invoke international law are somehow themselves above scrutiny.

Pillay’s award is particularly revealing because none of the evidence was hidden. The United Nations knew her record when it appointed her. The Nobel Committee knows it now. What should have raised serious questions about her suitability for such positions has instead become part of the career for which she is being celebrated.

Pillay’s fixation with Israel stretches back through her tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights between 2008 and 2014. An analysis by UN Watch of every statement published by her office between September 2008 and June 2010 found that nine of 21 country-specific statements concerning the entire Middle East and North Africa were about Israel. During the same period, according to the analysis, Pillay issued no country-specific statement concerning 34 countries then classified by Freedom House as “Not Free”, including North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Cuba and Eritrea.

Almost 43 per cent of her country-specific statements concerning an entire region containing some of the world’s most barbaric regimes were devoted to Israel.

The comparison with Iran is instructive. When the Iranian regime brutally suppressed demonstrations following its disputed presidential election in 2009, Pillay issued no dedicated public statement. Her first comments came three months later as part of a wider address to the Human Rights Council. Following Israel’s interception of the Gaza flotilla in May 2010, she found her voice considerably faster. While acknowledging that the facts still required investigation, Pillay condemned the outcome and referred to “the impression that the Israeli Government treats international law with perpetual disdain”.

It is difficult to find comparable language from Pillay about regimes imprisoning dissidents, torturing political opponents, executing homosexuals, crushing democratic protests and murdering their own citizens. Israel appears to have inspired a particular degree of moral outrage.

Her defence of Agenda Item 7 is even more revealing.

Agenda Item 7 is perhaps the purest expression of the UN Human Rights Council’s institutional obsession with Israel. Israel is the only country on earth subjected to its own permanent country-specific agenda item at every regular session of the Council. The worst human rights offenders, China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia and every other, regardless of the scale of its abuses, are dealt with through the Council’s general mechanisms. Israel alone is permanently singled out.

Even former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon criticised this extraordinary treatment. Pillay’s predecessor as High Commissioner, Louise Arbour, also challenged the Council’s disproportionate focus on Israel.

Pillay defended it.

When challenged in Italy in 2010 about the Council’s treatment of Israel, she reportedly responded that “the occupation must end in order to remove Israel from the agenda”. During a subsequent visit to Kuwait she again defended Item 7, saying that while the occupation continued, it would remain.

This destroys the convenient defence that Pillay was merely working within an institution whose structural bias she had inherited. She was given an opportunity to challenge perhaps its most blatant manifestation and chose instead to justify it.

Her public position hardened further after leaving office. In 2017, while discussing apartheid as a crime against humanity, Pillay said of Israel that “that is what is happening in Israel”. In 2020 she signed an appeal whose title was hardly ambiguous: “Sanction Apartheid Israel!”

In May 2021, Pillay was again publicly comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians with apartheid South Africa.

Two months later, the United Nations appointed her chair of its Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The issue was never whether Pillay was entitled to criticise Israel. She could criticise Israel as much and as vociferously as she pleased. The issue was whether somebody who had already reached and publicly advocated conclusions concerning the country she was being asked to investigate could credibly present herself as its impartial investigator.

In any serious judicial process, the appearance of prejudgment alone would scream recusal. At the United Nations, it earned her the chair.

The commission she inherited was itself extraordinary. It was established as an ongoing body with a sweeping mandate extending beyond particular incidents to alleged violations and their supposed “root causes”. Unlike previous commissions, it had no fixed end date. It was less inquiry and more inquisition, a verdict searching for justification, truth be damned.

In 2022, one of Pillay’s fellow commissioners, Miloon Kothari, complained about efforts to discredit the inquiry. He stated that social media was “controlled largely by whether it’s the Jewish lobby or it’s the specific NGOs”. He also questioned why Israel was even a member of the United Nations.

A member of a UN commission investigating the world’s only Jewish state invoked antisemitic tropes about Jewish control and influence, as he questioned Israel’s right as a member of the family of nations.

Pillay defended him.

Pillay claimed Kothari’s remarks had been taken out of context and “deliberately misquoted”. The President of the Human Rights Council subsequently warned the comments could reasonably be interpreted as the “stigmatization of the Jewish people”. US antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt condemned them. US ambassador Michèle Taylor called them antisemitic.

Kothari himself apologised, acknowledging that it had been “completely wrong”.

The woman now being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, partly in recognition of her “firm moral compass” initially chose to defend him.

It was not Pillay’s first faux pas regarding allegations of antisemitism at the UN.

The original 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban became notorious for the antisemitism surrounding its NGO forum. Jewish delegates were abused and antisemitic material circulated in an atmosphere so poisonous that Pillay herself later acknowledged that Durban’s legacy had been “tainted by the antisemitic behaviour of some NGOs”.

Yet when Jewish organisations and others warned that the 2009 Durban Review Conference risked repeating the disgrace, Pillay turned her criticism on those raising the alarm, attacking what she called the “ferocious and often distorted criticism by certain lobby groups focused on single issues”.

Asked about the campaign against the conference, she referred to what appeared to be “one source” disseminating misinformation.

Years later, when Kothari invoked the “Jewish lobby”, Pillay defended him. When allegations of antisemitism were subsequently directed at her commission, she reportedly dismissed them as a “diversion” and “lies”.

This is not about what Pillay has said publicly about Jews. It is about her judgement, her bias and her bias.

Her record demonstrates a remarkable willingness to minimise, defend or dismiss concerns about antisemitism when they become inconvenient to her anti-Israel political and institutional agenda. For the chair of an ostensibly impartial investigation into the world’s only Jewish state, that is not a minor character flaw. It goes directly to the credibility of the role she was entrusted to perform.

Pillay has condemned the 7 October atrocities and previously found Hamas responsible for war crimes. Yet in her commission’s subsequent report accusing Israel of genocide, Hamas is reduced to little more than a bit player, while the report makes the gravest accusation in international law without providing hard evidence.

Genocide is the gravest accusation. The crime of crimes. It requires evidence not simply of mass civilian death, but of a specific intent to destroy a people in whole or in part. Even ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, refused to bow to Mehdi Hasan’s demands that he accuse Israel of genocide. “It would take a reckless prosecutor to move simply because of clamour,” he told Hasan. “You move based upon evidence.”

That is precisely the standard Pillay’s commission should be required to meet, yet failed to do so. This speaks to the need for those on the commission to be demonstrably independent, impartial and beyond any accusation of prejudgment.

This is the conceit of the international human rights establishment: it demands accountability while refusing to be held accountable itself. Challenge its evidence, impartiality or institutional bias and the challenge is dismissed as an attack on international law. In Israel’s case, questioning the accuser has itself become evidence of guilt.

It is a closed and remarkably self-serving system.

The United Nations establishes the mandate and appoints the investigators. Those investigators produce reports carrying the authority of the United Nations. UN officials and other international institutions then cite those reports as independent evidence. NGOs amplify them, much of the international media turns their conclusions into accepted fact and the same institutional ecosystem repeatedly validates itself while presenting the result as independent corroboration.

The Nobel Committee’s decision completes the unvirtuous circle. It is not simply an endorsement of Pillay. It is an endorsement of the process that elevated her, the questionable standards that allowed her to become High Commissioner for Human Rights and later chair a supposedly independent Commission of Inquiry into Israel, and the extraordinary institutional culture in which such obvious questions about impartiality apparently cease to matter. Even the commission’s end raised questions, with all three commissioners resigning in 2025 as it prepared its explosive genocide finding.

The award is frankly, remarkable.

Pillay’s record should have disqualified her from chairing an independent investigation into Israel. Instead, the United Nations appointed her.

Her handling of Kothari’s antisemitism should have intensified scrutiny of her judgement. Instead, the commission continued.

The extraordinary structure and mandate of that commission should have provoked serious examination of the UN Human Rights Council’s bias and institutional treatment of Israel. Instead, its conclusions were embraced as authoritative evidence.

Now the Nobel Committee has taken the entire record and bestowed upon it the ultimate badge of moral respectability.

The significance of Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize therefore extends far beyond Pillay herself. It is an indictment of a United Nations that no longer appears capable of recognising its own institutional prejudice, of an international human rights establishment that has confused hostility towards Israel with moral courage, and a Nobel Committee so enamoured with that establishment that it has chosen to reward the very conduct it should have rejected outright.

Independence, integrity and judicial rigour cannot be applied selectively. Pillay may have done admirable work over her long career. That does not excuse her record on Israel which brings into question her integrity, impartiality and judgement.

There was a time when such ignominious behaviour was recognised for what it was, not lauded by respectable institutions.

Today, in 2026, it wins you the Nobel Peace Prize.

Gary Cohen is a writer and filmmaker. His substack can be found here: