Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are behaving like petulant children whose favourite toy has been taken away. Except they are not children and the State of Israel is no toy. In full tantrum mode, the damage they are prepared to inflict rather than relinquish power is worryingly apparent.

Netanyahu disgraced the opening of the 26th Knesset with a vicious, racist and divisive tirade. What should have been a celebration of Israeli democracy and the will of the electorate became yet another platform for his poisonous incitement against Arab representatives and political opponents, as he sought to delegitimise the very parliamentary majority that had deprived him of power.

He demanded to know whether his opponents were prepared to depend on people whose goal, he claimed, was the destruction of the Jewish state. He then dismissed any meaningful distinction between Ra’am and the Joint List, accusing both of seeking Israel’s destruction and differing only over what sort of state should replace it.

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And then, with breathtaking hypocrisy and no hint of irony, he called for national unity.

Netanyahu stood before a parliament in which Arab parties had just secured an unprecedented 19 seats and declared their elected representatives a threat to the country’s existence. Mansour Abbas, whose Ra’am party had previously participated in an Israeli government, was effectively lumped together with anti-Zionist politicians who seek an end to the Jewish state.

Within hours of his speech, Netanyahu published multiple posts on X warning against a government supported by what he called “terror supporters” from Ra’am and the Joint List.

This was no spontaneous outburst. It was the continuation of a calculated campaign to make cooperation with Arab representatives politically toxic, regardless of their positions or willingness to participate in government.

And his coalition partners danced to his tune.

In the debate preceding Matan Kahana’s election as Speaker, the outgoing coalition subjected the Knesset to six hours of obstruction, insults and accusations. Following the result, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described Kahana’s election as an “eternal disgrace”, while Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi mockingly bestowed upon him the Arabic title “Ra’is (President) of the Knesset”. Likud itself accused Eisenkot, Bennett and Lieberman of having preferred terror supporters to national unity.

The relentless accusations of treachery carry consequences far beyond the Knesset. They feed a climate of hatred in which political opponents are increasingly regarded as enemies, and the threat of violence becomes part of the political landscape.

Israel has already experienced the consequences of political incitement. The assassination of Prime Minister, Yitzhak Rabin should have left an indelible warning about the dangers of demonising opponents. Yet three decades later, we are again watching politicians deliberately inflame divisions in an already traumatised society.

The contrast with the new Speaker could hardly have been greater.

Elected to the powerful position by 66 votes to 52, with the support of the Arab parties, Matan Kahana delivered a dignified, unifying speech about representing all Israelis, respecting the judiciary and restoring the standing of the Knesset.

It was a reminder of what responsible political leadership is supposed to sound like, something that has become depressingly unfamiliar after four years of Netanyahu’s extremist coalition.

Perhaps nobody won this election, but Netanyahu and his government lost big time.

They lost their parliamentary majority, their Speaker and their ability to form another government with their existing partners. They lost the stranglehold that enabled them to attack and undermine the pillars of Israeli democracy. They can no longer pass at will the destructive and divisive legislation that placed their political survival above the national interest.

Losing their majority has left Netanyahu and his allies exposed, politically and, in some cases, legally. The protection they once took for granted is disappearing, and the consequences could extend well beyond their political careers.

Tali Gotlieb, previously in Likud, now number two on Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) list, faces the prospect of renewed criminal proceedings over allegations that she unlawfully exposed the identity of a Shin Bet officer. The previous Knesset granted her immunity, but that protection expired with the end of its term. The Attorney General is reportedly preparing to pursue the case again, with immunity now far less likely to be granted.

Minister for Social Equality and Advancement of the Status of Women (quite a title for a woman who has done pretty much nothing while in office), May Golan, who lost her Knesset seat altogether, is under criminal investigation on suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Having repeatedly refused to submit to police questioning, Golan finally appeared for interrogation a week before the election, when the prospect of losing her parliamentary immunity became very real. That protection is now gone. Let the criminal proceedings begin.

If the shenanigans inside the Knesset were disgraceful, the campaign to convince Israelis that the Arabs stole the election is considerably more sinister.

On election day, three Ra’am activists were arrested over allegations of vote-buying. There are also allegations of foreign government interference through massive amounts of cash for votes. Netanyahu immediately seized upon the arrests, warning that the election was being stolen and urging his supporters to turn out.

The three suspects were subsequently released without charge, with no evidence emerging to substantiate Netanyahu’s allegations of a stolen election.

Indeed, when Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg formally presented the results to President Herzog, he confirmed that the election had been conducted properly and that the results reflected the will of the voters. He warned that attempts to undermine their legitimacy posed a real danger to Israeli democracy.

Shin Bet chief David Zini concurred with Sohlberg’s assessment of the elections. Yet, according to Israel’s Channel 12, he also sought permission to wiretap five Arab lawmakers, a request rejected by the Attorney General’s Office.

Then came the revelations about the true origins of the election-day arrests.

Channel 12 revealed that on the eve of the election, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, alerted police to allegations of electoral fraud and directed investigators towards Daniel Greenberg, a former senior adviser to the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Norden subsequently claimed that he had passed on information provided by a citizen he did not know. Yet just twelve days before the election, Norden and Netanyahu had reportedly met Greenberg in the Druze town of Yarka. Both Greenberg and Netanyahu’s office deny allegations of a conspiracy to manufacture an election scandal.

The Attorney General and State Attorney are now examining the affair. The possibility that people connected to the Prime Minister’s Office sought to manipulate law enforcement to manufacture an election scandal should alarm every Israeli, regardless of political affiliation.

Netanyahu has lost his majority, but his toxic campaign against the Arabs is having the desired effect.

The opposition leaders who promised to replace him are increasingly reluctant to contemplate parliamentary cooperation with the Arab parties that could cement their victory and establish a government.

The hypocrisy is beyond parody.

Netanyahu himself sought to bring Ra’am into his governing coalition in 2021, reportedly offering Mansour Abbas exclusive authority within the Interior Ministry over matters concerning Arab society. As recently as June this year, Likud reportedly offered to halt the demolition of Bedouin homes in the Negev in exchange for Ra’am facilitating the passage of Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s broadcasting legislation.

For Netanyahu, Arab parliamentary support is perfectly legitimate when it serves his political interests and only becomes an existential threat when it can help bring his reign to an end.

Having campaigned on promises to replace Netanyahu and bring his destructive government to an end, establish accountability for October 7, reverse anti-democratic legislation, deliver equality of military service and more, Gadi Eisenkot and his partners in the change bloc are now exploring arrangements that threaten to make a mockery of those commitments.

Avigdor Lieberman, who has spent years confronting the political demands of the ultra-Orthodox, is now exploring a deal with the Haredi parties. Gadi Eisenkot has reportedly decided to prioritise that option over cooperation with the Arab parties.

The implications are enormous.

For three years, Israeli soldiers, reservists and their families have carried an intolerable burden. Throughout that time, the ultra-Orthodox political establishment has continued fighting to preserve military exemptions for its constituents.

Equality of service was a key promise made by the politicians now negotiating with those same parties. If Eisenkot and Lieberman now trade that commitment away, it will be a gross betrayal of the people whose sacrifices they invoked throughout the election campaign.

And what of 7 October?

The bereaved families, the survivors, the devastated communities and the relatives of those murdered and kidnapped were promised a state commission of inquiry, long-overdue answers about the catastrophic failures that made the massacre possible and accountability for those responsible. Those promises cannot simply be discarded.

Moreover, Naftali Bennett is now promoting the idea of a unity government with Netanyahu, the very man all four of the change bloc partners committed to defeat and send packing.

On Wednesday, 18 November, Bennett spent more than two hours meeting Netanyahu, reportedly without informing Eisenkot or his other political partners beforehand. Both sides described it as a security briefing. But the meeting took place amid speculation around a possible unity government.

Bennett now argues that a unity arrangement, with Eisenkot serving first as prime minister, should be fully explored.

Eisenkot rejects the idea of rotating the role of prime minister.

But still, a unity government with Netanyahu? The man Bennett spent the election campaign condemning. The man he accused of tearing the country apart. The man whose departure was supposed to be essential to repairing the damage of the past four years.

Experience tells us Netanyahu cannot be trusted.

In 2020, Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, entered a unity government with Netanyahu under a rotation agreement that was supposed to see him replace Netanyahu as prime minister after 18 months. However, Netanyahu manipulated the collapse of the government to ensure that never happened.

Anyone contemplating an agreement with Netanyahu should know what to expect. Netanyahu would enter a unity government, undermine it from within and engineer its collapse once he believes he can win an election. And were the change bloc to betray its constituents in such a blatant manner, he might well succeed.

The refusal to seriously consider cooperation with the Arab parties is problematic, to say the least. Yet, apart from Democrats leader Yair Golan, the leaders of the change bloc appear increasingly determined to avoid that option.

Bennett argues that he has already tried governing with Arab participation and that it cannot work. He conveniently ignores the fact that defections from his own party, not Ra’am, were instrumental in the collapse of the Bennett-Lapid government. He has reportedly warned that a government dependent on Arab votes could provoke serious unrest.

But since when has the threat of political violence become a legitimate reason to exclude democratically elected representatives from government? If Netanyahu’s supporters threaten to riot because Arab parties participate in a coalition, should the change bloc cave in to threats, or should it lead the country and stand up to extremism, racism, violence and intimidation?

In their determination to avoid being branded insufficiently patriotic, the change bloc risk abandoning their parliamentary majority and the opportunity to finally rid the country of the worst government in its history.

There are legitimate ideological objections to particular Arab parties. Ra’am and the Joint List are not interchangeable. Their policies and attitudes towards Zionism, the Jewish character of the country and positions on national security differ substantially. It is perfectly reasonable to question the suitability of the Joint list as a political partner, not because it is an Arab party but due to its anti-Israel policies and overt hostility of many of its members to the very idea the Jewish state.

Rejecting a party because of its policies or because it represents a genuine threat to the country is one thing. Treating Arab political participation itself as inherently suspect is quite another.

The election of Matan Kahana as Speaker exposed the absurdity.

Arab votes were perfectly acceptable when they were needed to replace Netanyahu’s ally Amir Ohana as Speaker. Their support was welcomed, their votes counted and the change bloc celebrated its parliamentary victory and a major first step.

These same votes could establish a government. Yet, as things stand and unless attitudes within the change bloc change, Arab Israelis are welcome to help change the Knesset Speaker, but no more than that.

That is simply not good enough.

A November survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute found that 36 per cent of Israelis preferred a change-bloc government with the Arab parties, compared with just 3 per cent who favoured an arrangement with the Haredim. Among Jewish voters for Eisenkot’s Yashar party, 52 per cent preferred cooperation with the Arab parties. No one is claiming it is simple, but perhaps he should listen to them.

Israel’s political crisis has reached an extraordinary point.

Lieberman is courting the Haredim. Eisenkot is exploring the same possibility. Bennett is flirting with Netanyahu, with all three currently dismissing cooperation with Arab parties. Only Yair Golan and the Democrats see Mansour Abbas and Ra’am as legitimate partners.

To add insult to injury, the commitments made to soldiers, reservists and the families of October 7 are in danger of being sacrificed to political expediency.

There is still an opportunity to establish a government that honours those commitments. But it requires leadership, integrity and the willingness to make difficult political decisions rather than constantly calculate how those decisions might play in the next election, should attempts to establish a government fail.

Netanyahu cannot establish a government with his existing coalition. But he can continue poisoning the political atmosphere, attacking the legitimacy of Arab voters and exploiting the divisions among those who promised to replace him.

And his opponents seem intent on obliging him.

They were elected to bring an end to the corruption, extremism, narcissism and wholly destructive and divisive politics of Netanyahu’s government.

Netanyahu’s coalition lost the election.

Eisenkot may not have won decisively, but his job is to capitalise on that fact, and establish a government that holds true to its key election promises.

Failure to do so could hand the country back to Netanyahu and his extremists.

Not only would that be a betrayal, it would be a crime that endangers the very future of the country.

Gary Cohen is a writer and filmmaker. His substack can be found here: