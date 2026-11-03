Barnet Council confers Honorary Freedom of the Borough on Hatzolas, CST and Shomrim NW London

Barnet Council has conferred the Honorary Freedom of the London Borough of Barnet on five Jewish organisations: Hatzola Northwest, Hatzola Edgware, Hatzola HBS (Hadley Wood, Barnet, Southgate, Cockfosters, Whetstone, and Totteridge), the Community Security Trust and Shomrim NW London.

The honour was awarded in acknowledgement of the organisations’ extraordinary service to the borough and its residents and conferred at the council’s EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) earlier this year (Tuesday 7 July).

A special ceremony took place on Monday 2 November at Hendon Town Hall with 100 guests from across London and Barnet’s Jewish and local communities.

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Hatzola was honoured for its “exceptional contribution to the health and wellbeing of the Barnet community, providing a free, rapid-response emergency medical service to all”.

The award paid tribute to its “resilience and steadfast commitment” following the attack on Hatzola ambulances on 23 March 2026.

The Community Security Trust (CST) was recognised for its “tireless work in safeguarding the Jewish community across the borough”.

Shomrim NW London was commended for “its dedication and bravery, including the actions of its volunteers in helping to apprehend the person responsible for the stabbings on Golders Green Road on 29 April 2026”.

Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Zahra Beg, said: “We’re proud to confer the Honorary Freedom of the Borough on Hatzola, CST and Shomrim NW London in recognition of the extraordinary service they give to our communities every day.

“Our Jewish communities have been the focal point of high-profile antisemitic hate crimes. These five organisations have played a vital role in protecting our communities and this award sends the message that we will stand up to hate and those who seek to divide us.”

She added: “Their dedication, professionalism and compassion have made an immeasurable difference to the lives, safety and wellbeing of residents across Barnet.”

Dr Paul Robinson, medical director, Hatzola HBS, said: “Volunteering in the back of an ambulance, on a cold dark evening, with a patient in pain or gasping for air, recognition from others is the last thing on your mind. Helping get this patient to the help that they need is your only focus. However, this award is very much appreciated! It recognises the essential role we play in our diverse community. Hatzola will continue to be there for those in need.”

CST chief executive Mark Gardner said: “It isn’t about CST, Shomrim, Hatzola… It is about being valued, it is about being partnered with, it is about being respected in what is probably the most important borough for British Jews in the entire United Kingdom. This really, really matters to us, and we thank you deeply.”

Gary Ost, chief executive of Shomrim NW London, said: “This recognition belongs to every single Shomrim volunteer. It belongs to the volunteers who give up their own time, often at very short notice, to help others. The volunteers respond to emergencies, support the vulnerable members of our community, assist the police, and quite simply look after their neighbours. They do not do this for their own recognition or reward, but because they believe that helping others is the right thing to do.”

He added that the group who deserved special recognition were the families of the volunteers, “who stand behind them, support them, and encourage them. Our volunteers have a saying: we run towards danger when others are running away. That commitment would simply not be possible without the support, understanding and encouragement of the families behind them. This honour belongs to you just as much as it does our volunteers.”