Barnet MPs accuse local Greens of failing the borough after backing Zionism is racism motion

Barnet’s three Labour MPs have written to the local Green Party, and their one elected councillor, saying support for the inflammatory ‘Zionism is racism’ motion runs contrary to their duty to represent the borough’s diverse and tolerant community.

In their letter, MPs Sarah Sackman, Dan Tomlinson, and David Pinto-Duschinsky wrote: “Other Green MPs and councillors have rightly disavowed the motion. To us, your public support raises serious questions and is at odds with the values of our borough.”

They further asked: “Please explain how you can reconcile your position with your duty to represent our diverse and tolerant community.”

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The MPs also highlighted that: “The decision to define Zionism as racism has alienated Jewish residents.”

The letter followed a statement from Barnet Greens attempting to justify the passage of last weekend’s motion, as well as the decision by Woodhouse ward councillor Thompson to put her name forward as a supporter.

Thompson’s name appears in both of the motion’s printed lists of supporters—the spring 2026 version (A105) and the autumn 2026 version (E02).

She told the Barnet Post:”“I support the decision. I understand Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project, and my opposition to it is rooted in a simple principle: equal rights for everyone, regardless of ethnicity or religion. I oppose political ideologies which privilege the rights of one ethnic or religious group over another.”

In another statement, Barnet Greens said: “Following the decision of Green Party members at our party conference to pass the ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion, we would like to clarify the scope of this policy and address any potential concerns residents may have.

“We want to be absolutely clear: this Green Party policy concerns Zionism as a political ideology.

“The party’s opposition to Zionism is consistent with our commitment to equal rights—regardless of ethnicity, religious belief, or gender.

“No religious or ethnic group should have privilege or special rights over others, or the ability to dispossess and subjugate people with different religious, racial, or cultural identities.”

The statement added: “Anti-Zionism is not the same as antisemitism, and Zionism is not synonymous with Judaism. Supporters of Zionism include people of many religions and none.”

Labour and Conservative Group leaders in Barnet slammed the Greens after the motion passed last Sunday.