Bath University cancels Gaza lecture with campus where Hamas weapons and tunnel were found

University apologises after students were told not to challenge Palestinian accounts of the conflict in instructions sent on 7 October anniversary

The University of Bath has apologised and cancelled an online lecture with students from a Gaza university where Hamas weapons and a tunnel were discovered.

The university confirmed the cancellation on Wednesday evening in an email to Jewish News, apologising for the distress caused by instructions sent to politics students on 7 October, the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The planned comparative politics classes would have brought together second-year Bath students and counterparts from Al-Azhar University in Gaza. The British students had been instructed not to challenge Gazan accounts of the conflict during the class and avoid offering alternative interpretations of the conflict.

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“We must agree that they are the experts on the conflict in Palestine, while we are not,” course leader Dr Kateřina Vráblíková advised her students. “If we insist on promoting our own interpretations, we may unintentionally cause distress,” she added.

Jewish News was told that students were also advised it was preferable to appear uninformed rather than express opposing opinions.

In an email sent to Jewish News, the University of Bath confirmed that the planned classes would no longer take place. “Thank you for raising this important issue with us,” the university wrote. “We can confirm that the planned Comparative Politics joint online classes with students from Al-Azhar University will not be going ahead.”

The university also confirmed concerns about the lecturer’s instructions had been addressed. “The timing and content of the email from one of our lecturers had already been raised with them, and they have subsequently apologised unreservedly for both the timing of the message and the distress caused by its content, which they acknowledge was inappropriate.”

The university added: “We are sorry for the distress and concern to members of our community and beyond.”

Hamas military infrastructure was found at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City in December 2023, including rocket components, launchers and explosives.

Israeli troops also uncovered an underground passage connecting the university courtyard to a nearby school. The IDF said the infrastructure had been used by Hamas for military operations.