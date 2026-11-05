Beyond the label: when fashion becomes something so much more

Earlier this week 400 women gathered for GIFT’s Beyond The Label fashion show. But this was no ordinary fashion show. Yes, there were beautiful outfits, glamorous hair and make-up, and a catwalk full of incredible women… but what made the evening extraordinary had very little to do with the clothes.

This was a celebration of extraordinary women, each with her own unique story – women who have navigated personal challenges, experienced loss or trauma, overcome adversity, or simply experienced the world differently – and who stepped into the spotlight to share their journeys, their strength and what makes them who they are.

As a stylist volunteering backstage, I had the honour of getting to know these remarkable women. I listened to their stories, shared in their excitement and nerves, and witnessed something truly special as they prepared to walk down the catwalk.

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I was reminded, in the most profound way, why I do what I do. As a stylist, I have always believed that fashion is about far more than clothes. It’s about identity, confidence and how we feel about ourselves. But last night brought that belief into sharper focus than ever before.

For women who have experienced profound hardship, the simple act of getting dressed up can carry extraordinary meaning. A beautiful outfit, having your hair and make-up done, being pampered and celebrated – these might seem like small luxuries. But for someone who has spent months or years simply trying to get through each day, they can be transformative.

Backstage, I witnessed the joy of women being given permission to put themselves first. To feel beautiful, confident and to be seen not through the lens of what they had endured, but for who they are.

Because sometimes fashion isn’t about changing how the world sees you. It’s about changing how you see yourself; and sometimes, that small shift can be the beginning of rebuilding something much bigger.

But beyond the fashion, what stayed with me most was the extraordinary power of community.

We live in a time when the headlines seem relentlessly bleak. Our community, like so many others, faces challenges, divisions and uncertainties. It’s easy to become consumed by negativity and focus on what separates us rather than what brings us together.

But on Tuesday night, I saw something entirely different.

I saw light. I saw compassion. I saw women lifting each other up, celebrating one another’s strength and reminding each other that nobody has to face life’s challenges alone.

Four hundred women cried together, danced together and cheered each other on with an energy that was almost tangible. Every woman who stepped onto that catwalk was met with an outpouring of love and support. The sense of unity in that room was difficult to put into words.

Isn’t that what community should be? Not simply a group of people connected by shared identity, but a network of people who make each other feel less alone. A place where hardship is met with compassion, vulnerability with strength, and every individual feels valued.

This is just one of the many ways GIFT gives back to the women in our community. Beyond practical support, it creates moments of inclusion, dignity, connection and joy – things that are every bit as important to our emotional wellbeing.

When I arrived backstage, I was hoping to help these women look and feel their best… what I didn’t expect was to leave feeling that they had given me far more than I could ever have given them.

Tuesday night reminded me that community isn’t simply about belonging. It’s about showing up for one another, especially when life is hard.

And if 400 women cheering each other down a catwalk taught me anything, it’s that sometimes the most beautiful thing in the room isn’t what anyone is wearing -it’s the love and support surrounding them.