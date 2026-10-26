Bill Ackman: Ben-Gvir and Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next cabinet

Billionaire American investor Bill Ackman has insisted that far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next government, arguing the two have caused “enormous reputational damage to the country’s reputation.”

The prominent hedge fund manager, who has previously praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that excluding Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from the next cabinet would signal that Israel is “turning a new page.”

Posting on X just days before Tuesday’s election, Pershing Square Capital Management founder Ackman wrote: “I said I wasn’t going to weigh in on who should be prime minister of Israel as that is a decision for Israeli citizens. I did, however, want to share one point of view from the perspective of someone who understands how Israel is perceived in America.

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“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions, which are presented in the global media as representing the voice and will of all Israelis. As such, a government formed without Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will send a message to the rest of the world that Israel is turning a new page.”

Ackman added: “This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans, and Americans at large.” He was referring to the 2020 Abraham Accords, brokered by then-US President Donald Trump, which saw Israel establish relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and later reestablish official ties with Morocco.

As ministers in Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have overseen hardline policies against Palestinians in the West Bank and made a series of inflammatory statements about Gaza, while rejecting any prospect of a two-state solution.

Several countries, including Britain, Canada, and Australia, have imposed sanctions on the two ministers over accusations of inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.