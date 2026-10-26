© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Bill Ackman: Ben-Gvir and Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next cabinet

Prominent hedge fund manager says two far-right ministers have caused 'enormous reputational damage'

By JN Reporter October 26, 2026, 10:55 am Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
Israeli right-wing Knesset member Itamar ben Gvir (L) and Bezalel Smotrich (R) during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem
Israeli right-wing Knesset member Itamar ben Gvir (L) and Bezalel Smotrich (R) during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem

Billionaire American investor Bill Ackman has insisted that far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next government, arguing the two have caused “enormous reputational damage to the country’s reputation.”

The prominent hedge fund manager, who has previously praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that excluding Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from the next cabinet would signal that Israel is “turning a new page.”

Posting on X just days before Tuesday’s election, Pershing Square Capital Management founder Ackman wrote: “I said I wasn’t going to weigh in on who should be prime minister of Israel as that is a decision for Israeli citizens. I did, however, want to share one point of view from the perspective of someone who understands how Israel is perceived in America.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions, which are presented in the global media as representing the voice and will of all Israelis. As such, a government formed without Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will send a message to the rest of the world that Israel is turning a new page.”

Ackman added: “This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans, and Americans at large.” He was referring to the 2020 Abraham Accords, brokered by then-US President Donald Trump, which saw Israel establish relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and later reestablish official ties with Morocco.

More in Israel News
Lian Polak-David, Yashar Knesset candidate, has pledged to rebuild Israel’s diplomatic ties with Britain and tackle extremist settler violence in the West Bank.
38 minutes ago
Eisenkot’s party promises to “rebuild trust with the UK” and tackle settler violence
By Florit Shoihet
Emergency vehicles attend the scene after the terror attack on Friday (Credit: Magen David Adom)
Oct. 23, 2026
Hebron and the wider West Bank locked down after terror attack
Hungarian President András Baka with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Oct. 20, 2026
Israeli and Hungarian Ministers meet; discuss antisemitism and humanitarian law
By Rosa Doherty

As ministers in Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have overseen hardline policies against Palestinians in the West Bank and made a series of inflammatory statements about Gaza, while rejecting any prospect of a two-state solution.

Several countries, including Britain, Canada, and Australia, have imposed sanctions on the two ministers over accusations of inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues