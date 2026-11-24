On Thursday 12 November, more than 1,000 proud Jewish university students travelled to Birmingham for Booze 4 Jewz, UJS’s annual event, bringing students from across the UK and around the world together for one unforgettable Jewish club night.

With a huge venue, three music rooms, multiple DJ’s and a performance from Serge, we partied from 11 until 3 in the morning.

Nobody wanted the night to end. Luckily Booze 4 Jewz was only the start of a sensational weekend celebrating Jewish student life in Birmingham, with a jam- packed few days ahead.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Jewish student community in Birmingham may be smaller than it was a few years ago, but it still continues to prosper.

Whether it is through being an active member of the Jewish Society, which I have been privileged to be involved with this past year, or being connected with the incredible supporting organisations: Chabad on Campus, Aish Brum, University Jewish Chaplaincy, UJS and Progressive Jewish Students, there is always a seat at the table for anyone looking to learn, grow, be inspired or make new friends.

The Shabbat in Birmingham, following B4J, aimed to capture the essence of the vibrant Jewish life on campus, encapsulating how every organisation works together to ensure that students feel safe, welcome and engaged in their Jewish practice.

Even a party like Booze 4 Jewz could not tire the students out of what Birmingham JSoc had in store for them.

We brought in Shabbat with a lively Kabbalat Shabbat service, with singing, dancing and a strong sense of togetherness between students who had travelled from near and far to be here.

With an abundance of help from the UJS team and Sabbatical officers, this was followed by a massive JSoc Friday night dinner, seating over 200 people. Every seat was filled and the room was overflowing with laughter, energy and excitement. Shabbat morning, students returned for more at Campus Shul, where our chaplains Rabbi Fishel and Esther Cohen organised a morning service followed by a Kiddush and lunch.

They made it so clear to see how much love and time they have for their own students in Birmingham, as well as circling the room meeting new students from other universities.

A couple hours later, to bring Shabbat out in style, Aish Brum hosted a heartwarming musical Havdala, with students standing arm in arm and together as one.

A bonfire came after, with more singing, soup, marshmallows and a riveting firework show. It was the perfect way to end Shabbat, gathered around a fire with friends, bonded by faith and a love for Judaism, creating beautiful memories.

This Shabbat reminded us that home isn’t just a place, it’s the people around you.

With a strong community behind you, you can feel comfortable and at home anywhere. The excitement actually kicked off before Booze 4 Jewz, with the UJS Cup opening match at midday on Thursday 12 November, between Birmingham’s Maccabi Selly Oak and Nottingham’s Lenton Orient.

The edges of the pitch were flooded with enthusiastic, yet freezing, supporters, many holding posters made for their housemates and friends. It was so special to see how many students came to Birmingham to watch this match and cheer on their friends.

With a 2-1 win to Lenton Orient, the mood in Birmingham remained inspired and optimistic, as the players and supporters journeyed home in the cold to prepare for what the night had in store for them. The second match day came on Sunday with the women’s tournament. Despite torrential rain and a lack of shelter and umbrellas, plenty of brave supporters turned up again to lift their teams’ spirits.

Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Warwick battled it out for the crown; in the final match of the day, Birmingham faced Leeds, and Leeds took a well-deserved first place with a 5-1 win. Players and supporters were then invited back to Aish Brum to dry off, warm up and enjoy a jacket potato bar.

This was the perfect end to the day, and it summed up the whole weekend: communities showing continuous support, rain or shine.

This UJS Birmingham weekend showcased Jewish life on campus, and was a testament to how, wherever you live, you can feel safe, welcome and at home with a strong community around you.

Being part of the Birmingham Jewish Society this year, with the role of publicity officer, I have tasked myself with attracting Jewish students that have never been, or are no longer affiliated with the JSoc or other partner organisations, in order to welcome them into the powerful community that I feel so blessed to be a part of.

By reviving the Brum JSoc TikTok account, (@brumjsoc2026) and sharing updates and calendars about upcoming events, I’ve wanted every student to know that Birmingham JSoc is here, we’re busy, and we’re here to stay. This is a community that is thriving today and will keep flourishing tomorrow.