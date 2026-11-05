Jewish students share their hopes and concerns at Lancaster House Conference

The diversity of speakers and attendees at the Lancaster House Conference on Antisemitism represented a range of sectors and experiences. The event made crucial contributions towards understanding how Jewish people face barriers across different cultural and professional settings, as well as in education.

The conference was run by Lord Mann in his role as the government’s independent advisor on antisemitism and I had the opportunity to attend the conference with UJS, where Rt. Hon Baroness Smith chaired UJS’ session about antisemitism on campuses.

I spoke on a panel alongside fellow Jewish students to answer questions about the normalisation of antisemitism on campus and how hostility towards Jews has manifested in examples of vandalism and violence.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

By choosing to be visibly and openly Jewish on campus, we increase the likelihood that we will be interrogated about our personal views on Israel, resulting in social exclusion or worse. Despite having so much in common with my peers, assumptions about my Jewish identity have sometimes put me on the wrong foot with those around me.

While my peers might not think twice about holding me accountable for the actions of a foreign government, it is difficult to imagine them applying the same scrutiny to students from other backgrounds. All we want is to be taken seriously when we tell our Student Unions, and even our Government, that this discrimination can’t be left unchallenged.

Although students sense this increasingly hostile atmosphere, UJS continues to support us in leading vibrant Jewish lives at university. Each week, Jewish societies at universities across the UK are building communities through an inclusive range of student-led events, from hosting Friday night dinners to playing in sports tournaments.

Events such as the Lancaster House Conference also make a huge difference: the attendance of several politicians and industry leaders helps reassure us that antisemitism will not be swept under the rug. Emma Levy is in her final year at Leeds, and she spoke with me on UJS’ panel. Reflecting on the experience, she said: “My overarching feeling is how empowering it felt to have our voices heard at a Government event, with eight ministers present.”

She added: “Often as Jewish students, we can feel isolated and neglected by higher education. Speaking alongside Rt. Hon Baroness Smith, the Minister for Higher Education, showed us that our voices are valued in these crucial conversations.”

UJS president Raphi Leon is determined to see change as a result of the conference: “Amid the splendour of Lancaster House, it was an honour to not only represent Jewish students, but to lead the conversation about tackling antisemitism in education. University leaders, Student Union Presidents and higher education sector partners listened.

“They listened to our students’ personal experience of antisemitism on campus, and their utter determination to continue living proudly Jewish lives nonetheless. We will be working closely with them to ensure those commitments are translated into tangible action.”

Edgar Santos, a Bristol University student and student trustee of UJS also hopes to see real change come from the conference: “Seeing action from the government is more powerful than words or statements.

“The event at Lancaster House demonstrated that the arduous work peddled by UJS in the past few years is showing effect, but, as shared by all students on the panel, Jewish students want to see more real delivery when it comes to combating extremism on campus and a stronger push for zero tolerance for antisemitism across universities.’