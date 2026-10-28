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Warwick’s JSoc celebrates 60th birthday

Students and alumni gathered on campus to attend a Shabbat event in honour of their 'home away from home'

By Allegra Orkin October 28, 2026, 12:37 pm Edit
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Warwick’s JSoc’s executive committee and Freshers’ Representatives at the event
Warwick’s JSoc’s executive committee and Freshers’ Representatives at the event

Warwick JSoc brought together 88 past and present members to mark its 60th anniversary, with a Kabbalat Shabbat service, cocktail reception and formal dinner on Friday 23 October. 

In recent years, the university’s Jewish society has flourished in both size and stature, winning ‘JSoc of the Year’ at the UJS Student Awards in 2024, and both the interfaith and sports awards at the 2026 edition, while experiencing rapid growth and increased community engagement.

Speaking at the event, co-president Ari Joseph said: “It was amazing to welcome back so many Warwick JSoc alumni to celebrate the society’s 60th anniversary alongside our current students. The room was buzzing all evening, and it was wonderful to see alumni reconnecting, reminiscing, and sharing stories of JSoc through the years.”

He added: “Above all, the event was a reminder of how much the society means to so many people, and how special a community it has been for generations of Warwick students”.

Speeches were delivered on the night by former presidents from the last six years and by Rabbi Fishel Cohen, who has supported Warwick’s JSoc as the Jewish Chaplain for over 40 years. He recalled cherished memories and life-shaping experiences created within the community, as a “home-away-from-home” for so many students.

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Celebrations continued through Shabbat, as Rabbi Fishel and Rebbetzin Esther led a special programme, including Kiddush, lunch, a ‘Life After Warwick’ discussion and a Seudah, before closing with a Havdallah ceremony on Saturday evening.

The society runs events for members including weekly Friday Night Dinners and ‘Bagels with Fishel’ on Wednesdays, in addition to regular socials, interfaith events, volunteering, Jewish festival celebrations, and matches for its official football team – the Warwick Matzah Ballers.

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