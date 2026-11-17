The Warwick Matzah Ballers, the official football team for Warwick University’s Jewish Society, have claimed their second trophy in as many seasons, after triumphing in the Warwick One World Cup tournament.

One World Warwick is the university’s annual celebration of its international community and cultural diversity, with the Warwick One World Cup 5-a-side tournament among the events organised as part of the initiative.

Having expanded into an 11-a-side team this year, reflecting the continued growth of Warwick’s JSoc, the Matzah Ballers saw this tournament as a perfect opportunity to return to 5-a-side competition against a range of strong opponents from a variety of academic, cultural and faith-based societies.

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The Matzah Ballers won all three group-stage games, including 1-0 and 3-2 wins over Biology Society and the Nepalese Society respectively. A 4-0 victory over the tournament favourites Politics Society, featuring a rare goal from defender and captain Zach Zell-Davis, secured a place in the knockout rounds. Former captain Charlie described the performance against Politics Society, in particular, as “some of the best we’ve ever played”.

Drawn against Polish Society in the semi-finals, the Matzah Ballers found themselves 2-0 down early before mounting an impressive comeback to force extra time. A last-second penalty save by goalkeeper Charlie, who was named 2026 UJS Sportsperson of the Year, secured a 5-4 victory to send the Ballers to the final.

The final saw the Matzah Ballers claim a convincing 2-0 victory over Turkish Society, with Player of the Tournament Thomas scoring both goals to secure the trophy for the Matzah Ballers.

A second trophy in two seasons is a testament to the thriving Jewish life at Warwick University. Upon receiving the trophy after the match, Zach Zell-Davis said: “It’s the second of many!”

The Matzah Ballers have become a regular fixture of Warwick’s JSoc, sitting alongside weekly Friday Night Dinners and Bagels with Fishel. For many squad members, the team has provided a great way to get involved with Jewish life on campus, making the latest triumph all the more rewarding.