Boy George: ‘I’m coming to Israel’ despite song backlash

Culture Club star confirms Tel Aviv performance and says music should “bring people together” after controversy over We Will Dance Again

Boy George has vowed to perform in Israel despite the backlash he has faced since releasing his outspoken pro-Israel song We Will Dance Again.

The Culture Club star confirmed he is heading to Tel Aviv’s Menora Arena on 4 November, saying he will continue to take his music “wherever in the world people want to hear it”.

In a statement shared with Jewish News, Boy George said: ‘I have always believed that music belongs everywhere, and I will continue to share mine wherever in the world people want to hear it.

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“I believe in peace, compassion and humanity for everyone. But I also want to say this clearly: I stand with the Jewish people. At a time when so many Jewish people around the world have felt frightened, isolated or abandoned, I will not be silent, and I will not turn my back on my Jewish friends.

“Music should bring people together, especially when the world is trying to pull us apart.

“So I’m coming to Israel.

“Tel Aviv – I’ll see you at Menora Arena. We will sing, and WE WILL DANCE AGAIN.”

The announcement comes nearly two months after Boy George released We Will Dance Again, which voiced support for Israel following the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023.

Its title draws on a slogan of resilience associated with survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, while its lyrics include: “You say genocide, I say war” and “If you’re ever confused / I stand with the Jews.”

The song sparked a fierce backlash, with critics taking particular aim at its rejection of accusations of genocide against Israel.

Heaven 17 co-founder Martyn Ware, who described Boy George as an “old friend”, accused him of making an “overtly pro-genocide, anti-Palestinian piece of musical propaganda”.

The fallout also reached Boy George’s own team. He later announced he had parted with company Tony Pontius, who had run his BGP record label for several years, following a disagreement over the release of the song.

Days after the track emerged, Boy George was also pulled from his planned appearance as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium.

His manager Paul Kemsley said the decision had been taken after “careful consideration”, adding: “George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that.”

Boy George has continued to defend his position throughout the controversy and has previously resisted calls for artists to boycott Israel.

His latest announcement confirms he intends to return to the country and take the stage in Tel Aviv despite the fallout surrounding the song.