Top Israeli defence think tank: West Bank terror ‘distinct strategic threat’ to the country

A prominent Israeli security think tank has issued a “strategic alert” about the high risk caused by terrorism from some settlers in the West Bank, labelling it “a distinct strategic threat to the State of Israel and its democratic character.”

The Institute for National Security Services, based at Tel Aviv University, issued a special publication this week, describing how “the destructive combination of inadequate enforcement, a lack of political backing for the security agencies, and the weakness of the judicial and law enforcement systems is creating a reality marked by lawlessness, non-recognition of state institutions, and the loss of the state’s monopoly on the use of force”. The Institute went on to claim that “the lack of a decisive Israeli response to this phenomenon constitutes evidence that it is a policy directed from above.”

The report highlights a major surge in nationalist crime in the first half of 2026 – 660 incidents, a 63% increase compared to the second half of 2025, with 140 Palestinians injured and 6 killed, with thousands of Palestinians displaced.

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The INSS, which has been ranked as one of the world’s top think tanks on the issue of defence and national security, provided a stark warning, that “this reality poses a multidimensional threat to Israel:

“A security threat—diverting the IDF’s attention and forces toward confronting Jewish terrorism at the expense of defence needs in other arenas, while subjecting the military to ongoing operational strain. In addition, the risk of a violent uprising in Judea and Samaria is growing, alongside the collapse of Palestinian stabilizing mechanisms.

“A governance and societal threat—weakening law enforcement systems, eroding respect for state-mindedness and allowing violence to seep dangerously into Israeli society in a manner that could paralyze the functioning of the state.

“And an international threat—Israel’s portrayal as an aggressive, oppressive, and racist state is undermining the legitimacy of its use of force, severely damaging its standing in the region and worldwide, and raising the risk of acute diplomatic isolation.

“We warn of a threat to Israel’s very ability to govern and function. As history teaches us, democracies that fail to restrain radical forces within them do not survive.”

The think tank provides a list of nine “essential and immediate courses of action”, first and foremost the need for “the security establishment and law enforcement agencies…[to] act systematically, consistently, and impartially to prevent and thwart nationalist violence, investigate incidents, and prosecute those responsible. The state has significant operational, intelligence, and legal tools at its disposal. These tools must be deployed in a coordinated manner, supported by adequate resources, and their effectiveness must be evaluated based on measurable results.”

Other steps include “establishment of an inter-agency task force”, “political backing for law enforcement”, “Full subordination of settlement defence structures to state authority”, and “Immediate enforcement against unauthorized outposts and encroachments”.

The last time the INSS issued a “strategic alert” regarding Israel’s security was a couple of months before the 7 October Hamas terror attacks.