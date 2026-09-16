National Library of Israel to launch display commemorating the fallen since 7 October

Ahead of the third anniversary of 7 October 2023, the National Library of Israel will present 7.10 | Bound in Memory, a special three-month display bringing together memorial publications created in remembrance of the victims and those murdered or fallen since.

The institution has launched a public call to bereaved families and friends to bring those memorial publications not yet in its collection for deposit at the Library, to ensure the books, booklets, pamphlets, e-books and other media issued by those who knew the victims and fallen personally are testament to individual lives, family histories, memories, and experiences that might otherwise be lost to time.

The 7.10 | Bound in Memory display will also feature memorial publications currently held in Bearing Witness, NLI’s project to aggregate all documentation relating to October 7th and its aftermath, safeguarding the record for generations to come.

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Alongside the physical display, the Library will launch a companion digital resource that will enable the public to explore the personal stories and memories represented in the publications. The online resource will offer insight into the lives behind the names, bringing together the individuals, families and communities commemorated in the books.

The Library invites families, friends and institutions who have published a book or memorial booklet not yet in its collections to deposit a physical and/or digital copy.

For information about deposits and for assistance, email Prv@nli.org.il. To visit Bearing Witness: The October 7 Archive and submit materials, click here.