Boy George warmly welcomed to Israel ahead of music gigs

Eighties pop star and staunch Israel supporter Boy George met with President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog in Jerusalem on Monday as part of his visit to the country at the invitation of philanthropist Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel.

The musician and DJ (real name George O’Dowd) also spoke with former hostage Elkana Bohbot, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre on 7 October, and later paid his respects at the Western Wall.

Publicly thanking the singer for his steadfast support for Israel and the Jewish people, Herzog said: “In the three years since 7 October, Israel and Jews around the world have faced an onslaught of attacks. In the worlds of culture, art, and music, which ought to bring people together, we have seen a particular strain of discrimination against Israelis and Jews run rampant.”

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“However,” he added, “you stood up and said: ‘If you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews. I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human.’ It was this simple yet profound message of moral clarity and decency in your song ‘We Will Dance Again’ that touched the hearts of Jews and Israelis everywhere.”

Responding, the musician said: “In some ways, the old Boy George no longer exists, because some people don’t see me in the way they used to, and a lot of other people see me in a new way.”

He added: “I like that. I feel like ‘We Will Dance Again’ has forced me to grow up. This experience has made me much more aware of what is out there emotionally and what challenges us.”

Responding, Bohbot said: “For me, these words are not just the title of a song. They are life itself. I was kidnapped from the Nova festival, a place where people came to celebrate life and music. They tried to take away our freedom, but they will not take away our spirit. Today, after 738 days in captivity, I stand here free. Boy George, thank you for your friendship and for choosing to bring your music to Israel.”

“On this occasion, I want to tell you: yes, we will dance again,” Bohbot added.

Sylvan Adams also thanked Boy George for his support of the Jewish people, commenting: “George, you aren’t Jewish, but the Jewish people are facing this wall of hatred, this organized wall of hatred. When we are attacked, we have no choice but to fight back. “You, on the other hand, have chosen to engage in this moral campaign against the haters, and for this we are eternally grateful. We are delighted by your moving song and equally delighted by your visit. Keep singing ‘We Will Dance Again,’ and come back and visit us as often as you like.”

After placing a note in the stones of the Western Wall, Boy George, accompanied by his manager Paul PK Kemsley, said: “I’m thinking of my mum, who would have loved to be here, my dad, and all the people I hold close to my heart. Some places make you feel the presence of those you love, wherever they may be. This is one of them. A moment of gratitude, reflection, love and prayer. May we all find peace.”

Sylvan Adams added: “Here in Jerusalem, at the heart of our people’s history, it meant a great deal to have a friend standing beside us. The haters want to isolate Israel. They pressure artists to boycott us and turn their backs on our people. George chose to come, perform for his Israeli fans and support the Nova survivors and bereaved families. He has shown courage and real friendship. I am proud to welcome him to our country.”

Boy George will visit the Nova Festival Memorial Site in Re’im on 3 November before performing at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on 4 November, with special guest Ivri Lider. On 7 November, he will give a special performance dedicated to the Nova community and their families, featuring special guest DJ Ofer Nissim.

Boy George’s visit to Israel is being coordinated by Live Nation Israel, the promoter of his Israeli performances, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.