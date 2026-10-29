Jewish volunteers bring Hebrew-language programme to 1,000 Bedouin students

An Israeli educational initiative bringing Jewish volunteers and Bedouin students together through weekly Hebrew conversations began its third year of activity this week, expanding to eight schools across the Negev.

Led by Israel’s largest civilian aid network, Brothers and Sisters for Israel (BSI), the “Speaking Hebrew” programme now reaches approximately 1,000 students with the support of 60 volunteers, most of them retirees from southern and central Israel.

Since its launch at a single school, the initiative has grown to three schools in its second year and eight in the current academic year. It now operates in seven senior schools, alongside a new primary school pilot scheme.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Through weekly small-group conversations, volunteers help students improve their spoken Hebrew and gain confidence using the language in everyday situations. Beyond language learning, the meetings offer opportunities for Jewish volunteers and Bedouin students to get to know one another and build relationships. Greater Hebrew proficiency can also help students pursue higher education, employment and other opportunities in Israeli society.

Sahar Yovel, Head of Bedouin Society Field at Brothers and Sisters for Israel, said: “Language can open doors, but the connections we build through it are just as important. By bringing Jewish volunteers and Bedouin students together, we’re helping young people develop the confidence and language skills to pursue new opportunities and participate more fully in Israeli society.”

With 80% of volunteers staying on with the programme since its inception, she added that the weekly encounters also “help build mutual understanding and stronger connections between communities, which are essential to creating a shared society with equal opportunities for all.”

Among the participating schools is Al-Sadiq School in Kuseife, Al-Ghad School in Makhul and ORT Abu Talul joined in its second year, while four additional schools joined this year: Al-Hikma School and the Multidisciplinary School in Lakiya, ORT Abu Quider and ORT Abu Qurinat. The new primary school pilot has been introduced at Dargot School in Dreijat.

“Speaking Hebrew” is part of BSI’s broader partnership with Bedouin communities in the Negev, which began following the October 7 2023 attacks. During the emergency response, the organisation provided food, medical assistance and safe spaces for affected families, helping lay the foundation for longer-term educational initiatives focused on youth leadership, civic engagement and strengthening connections across Israeli society.

Hadas Daniely Yelin, chief executive of Brothers and Sisters for Israel, said that the programme is about much more than language: “Hebrew proficiency can open doors to higher education, employment, and greater opportunities for Bedouin youth in Israeli society. By bringing Jewish volunteers and Bedouin students together, we strengthen connections between communities while showing young people, through the volunteers’ personal example, the importance of volunteering, civic engagement, personal responsibility, and mutual support.”

“These,” she added “are the foundations of a stronger, more inclusive Israeli society, where Jews and Arabs have more opportunities to learn from one another and build a shared future.”

Brothers and Sisters for Israel is a grassroots NGO created in response to 7th October 2023.. Initially established to provide immediate physical and emotional support, and help affected communities, the organisation rapidly grew into Israel’s largest civilian aid network.