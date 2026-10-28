Knife attacker shot dead outside Israeli embassy in Serbia

A man armed with two knives has been shot dead outside the Israeli embassy in Serbia after attacking a police officer in a suspected terrorist attack.

The attack happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday in the capital, Belgrade, prompting authorities to raise the country’s terror alert to its highest level.

The attacker, described by police as a minor, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before attacking an officer guarding the embassy.

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Serbian prosecutors said he approached a police booth and threw a knife at the officer, hitting him in the left cheek.

The officer, who suffered minor injuries, fired several shots and killed the attacker at the scene.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the suspect was already known to security services and was believed to be a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group.

He said the attacker, thought to be from the western Serbian town of Sabac, had displayed an Islamic State flag on his Instagram account.

Police have increased security across the country while the attack is investigated.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that no embassy staff were injured and that the building was closed at the time.

“The attacker was neutralised by local police. No embassy personnel were injured, and the mission was closed at the time of the incident, which occurred late at night,” it said.

Israel’s ambassador to Serbia, Avivit Bar-Ilan, also condemned the attack and thanked the police officer who was injured while protecting the embassy.

“We are deeply disturbed and shocked by the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Israel that took place overnight,” she wrote on X, adding: “Terrorism knows no borders.”

She expressed “profound respect and deepest gratitude” to the officer, saying his “courage and decisive response prevented even more serious consequences and potentially greater bloodshed.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) expressed concern over the attack, pointing out that it was the second time the Israeli embassy in Belgrade had been targeted in just over two years.

In June 2024, a man armed with a crossbow injured a police officer outside the same embassy before being shot dead.

“The repeated targeting of Israeli diplomatic missions is deeply alarming and highlights the persistent threat posed by extremist violence,” the EJC said.

The organisation praised Serbian police for their response and expressed support for the injured officer, Israeli embassy staff and Serbia’s Jewish community.

“The safety of Israeli diplomatic missions and Jewish institutions must remain a priority,” it added.

Serbian prosecutors said the officer had acted in self-defence. The investigation is ongoing.