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Bondi terror attack suspect faces court delay as man accused of faking injury claim

Prosecutors are reviewing thousands of pieces of evidence over the Chanukah massacre that killed 15 people in Sydney

By Annabel Sinclair October 29, 2026, 12:23 pm Edit
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Australia in mourning after gunmen opened fire on Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in an attack designed to target the Jewish community. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
Australia in mourning after gunmen opened fire on Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in an attack designed to target the Jewish community. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Prosecutors investigating the Bondi Beach terror attack have been given more time to prepare their case against the man accused of killing 15 people at a Jewish Chanukah celebration, as another man faces charges over allegedly pretending to be a victim to claim compensation.

Naveed Akram, 25, appeared before a Sydney court on Wednesday as prosecutors said they were still reviewing more than 1,500 witness statements and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the December 2025 massacre.

Akram faces 78 charges, including 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and committing a terrorist act. He has not yet entered a plea.

The attack took place on 14 December, when Akram and his father, Sajid, allegedly opened fire on families attending a Chabad Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while his son was arrested.

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Among those murdered was London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, a father of five and assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi.

Australia’s Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions told the court it needed more time to review the evidence and consult victims before deciding which charges would proceed.

Attackers target Chanukah party on Bondi Beach

The case has been adjourned until 24 February 2027. Akram remains in a maximum-security prison in New South Wales.

The court hearing came as police announced separate charges against a 46-year-old Sydney man accused of falsely claiming he had been injured in the attack to obtain financial assistance.

Police arrested the man on Tuesday and charged him with publishing false or misleading material to gain a financial advantage, alongside making a false claim that prompted a police investigation.

Authorities have not identified which compensation scheme he allegedly attempted to access.

Following the massacre, the New South Wales government offered financial support to victims and their families, including payments of up to AU$5,000 (£2,647) for those injured and AU$30,000 (£15,900) for bereaved relatives.

Police stressed that the alleged fraud would “have no impact on the matters currently before the court”.

The 46-year-old has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on 18 November.

The two cases are being investigated separately.

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