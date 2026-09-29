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Burnham praises Miliband’s ‘principled leadership’ on Israel during Labour conference speech

The PM's first speech as to conference as leader appeared deliberately light on foreign affairs

By Lee Harpin September 29, 2026, 4:42 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham with his wife Marie France Van Heel after delivering his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Pic PA
Prime Minister Andy Burnham with his wife Marie France Van Heel after delivering his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Pic PA

Andy Burnham has praised Ed Miliband’s “principled leadership” in attempting to secure a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, in his debut conference speech as Labour leader.

The speech was intentionally light on foreign affairs, but Burnham made clear his admiration for Miliband’s performance in his role.

The Prime Minister, visibly emotional as he referenced his late father Roy, briefly turned to international matters, pledging to make Britain “more able to meet its NATO obligations on defence.”

He then added: “This leadership we are showing at home will be matched on the international stage.”

“I will be steadfast in my support for Ukraine and stand up to threats wherever they come from—whether Russia, Iran or anywhere.”

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“And Conference, we will be principled in our leadership in securing a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, as Ed Miliband has shown.”

The speech was well-received by Labour delegates in Liverpool. It signaled that the Prime Minister intended to focus primarily on domestic issues, devoting less time to foreign policy as he sought to turn the country around.

In a speech that lasted just over an hour, the PM fleshed out his plans for free social care in England, announcing a change to the pensions triple lock to pay for it, to overhaul the electoral system and bolster public control of the water industry.

Burnham vowed to fight the next election with a manifesto pledge to overhaul the electoral system “so everyone’s vote counts and everyone’s voice is heard”.

He announced a new national commission on electoral reform, inviting all political parties to take part in its work.

He confirmed plans to open up home ownership “to those not backed by the bank of mum and dad” by reducing the size of the deposit needed.

He also pledged to introduce a Bill before Christmas for “long overdue” leasehold reform, telling leaseholders that “the days of you being squeezed for every penny are coming to an end”.

Councils will be given the power to take over poor-quality homes if landlords refuse to improve them, he said, adding: “We don’t let people sell food which damages health, so why allow it with homes? From now on, we won’t.”

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