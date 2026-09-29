‘Obsession’ with Israel alienates British Jews, HET chief tells Labour conference event

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, spoke at a packed Labour Party fringe event to condemn the “obsession with singling out the only Jewish state” and holding it to double standards that no other country faces.

Addressing the audience at Tuesday’s HET conference event, Pollock stated: “I feel compelled to speak at the Labour Party conference because it’s vital to highlight what is fueling this antisemitism.”

She referenced the threats posed by both the far-right—especially online—and by Islamists, such as the deadly Heaton Park Synagogue attack, before stating that the fixation on singling out Israel is “alienating for British Jews.”

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She added: “In our media, in our parliament, and even in our workplaces, this pervasive rhetoric is alienating for British Jews.”

“Of course, criticism is legitimate—even strong criticism. But spurious claims of genocide are dangerous and harmful,” she continued.

“I say this as chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust: language matters. It may be difficult to hear, but this obsession and these double standards fuel the very antisemitism we see today.”

Pollock added: “This is one of the reasons we need extra security at our synagogues, schools, and community centres.”

“It’s why many in our community hide their Stars of David or choose not to wear kippahs in public across the UK.

“It’s why a common conversation around our dinner tables is, ‘Where would we go?'”

Holocaust survivor Janine Webber also spoke at the event, as did Schools Minister Georgia Gould.