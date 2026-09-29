© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

‘Obsession’ with Israel alienates British Jews, HET chief tells Labour conference event

'I feel compelled to speak at the Labour Party conference because it's vital to highlight what is fuelling this antisemitism,' says Karen Pollock

By Lee Harpin September 29, 2026, 4:18 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

Prefer Jewish News on Google
Karen Pollock speaks at HET event at Labour conference
Karen Pollock speaks at HET event at Labour conference

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, spoke at a packed Labour Party fringe event to condemn the “obsession with singling out the only Jewish state” and holding it to double standards that no other country faces.

Addressing the audience at Tuesday’s HET conference event, Pollock stated: “I feel compelled to speak at the Labour Party conference because it’s vital to highlight what is fueling this antisemitism.”

She referenced the threats posed by both the far-right—especially online—and by Islamists, such as the deadly Heaton Park Synagogue attack, before stating that the fixation on singling out Israel is “alienating for British Jews.”

She added: “In our media, in our parliament, and even in our workplaces, this pervasive rhetoric is alienating for British Jews.”

“Of course, criticism is legitimate—even strong criticism. But spurious claims of genocide are dangerous and harmful,” she continued.

More in UK News
Prime Minister Andy Burnham with his wife Marie France Van Heel after delivering his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Pic PA
46 minutes ago
Burnham praises Miliband’s ‘principled leadership’ on Israel during Labour conference speech
By Lee Harpin
310 bus running between Golders Green and Stamford Hill
2 hours ago
Jewish community bus route running at £2.6m annual loss
By Annabel Sinclair
Luton Airport
4 hours ago
Passengers from Tel Aviv ‘singled out’ at Luton Airport for extra security checks
By Michelle Rosenberg

“I say this as chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust: language matters. It may be difficult to hear, but this obsession and these double standards fuel the very antisemitism we see today.”

Pollock added: “This is one of the reasons we need extra security at our synagogues, schools, and community centres.”

“It’s why many in our community hide their Stars of David or choose not to wear kippahs in public across the UK.

“It’s why a common conversation around our dinner tables is, ‘Where would we go?'”

Holocaust survivor Janine Webber also spoke at the event, as did Schools Minister Georgia Gould.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues