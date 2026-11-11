Burnham says UK pressuring Israel over ‘heartbreaking’ Gaza crisis

Andy Burnham has described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “heartbreaking,” stating that the UK is “doing everything that we can to put pressure on the Israeli government to allow necessary aid into Gaza and to lift the restrictions on it.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister was challenged by Jeremy Corbyn, who said, “The whole world is appalled and disgusted at what’s now happening in Gaza, where people are dying for want of food, medicine, and aid, as well as the terrible flooding taking place there.”

Corbyn claimed that 100,000 Gazans had now died, and suggested that if Israel will not deliver aid, Britain and other countries should intervene directly to deliver assistance to people in the region.

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In response, Burnham added: “We have also taken further steps regarding sanctions, particularly related to settlements in the West Bank, to help preserve the viability of a two-state solution. We await the outcome of negotiations following the Israeli general election, but he can be certain that we will continue on the path we have set out.”

Last weekend, heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents where displaced residents are living in Gaza. The Civil Defence service, which operates under the Hamas-run interior ministry, called the situation a “humanitarian tragedy” and urged international organisations to provide safe shelters and relocate tents away from hazardous areas.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace called on Israel to immediately allow all necessary humanitarian supplies into Gaza after the flooding. The US-backed body, established to oversee the implementation of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, acknowledged steps taken by Israel but said “the response remains insufficient.”

Israel’s military agency responsible for coordinating aid into Gaza said it had allowed in tens of thousands of tents and trucks with winter supplies.