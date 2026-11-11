Man, 70, arrested over alleged racially aggravated offence outside Arab-Israeli concert

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following a protest against an Arab-Jewish musical ensemble performing at the British Library.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest followed an alleged comment directed towards counter-protesters opposing a demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

The incident occurred on 10 November as pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside the London venue to protest against Shesh Besh, a six-piece ensemble associated with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

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Stop The Hate UK had announced a counter-demonstration in support of the musicians, whose work promotes coexistence between Arab and Jewish communities.

A Met Police spokesperson told Jewish News: “Police imposed conditions on a protest and counter-protest outside the British Library on Monday, 10 November.

“Officers were in attendance to ensure these conditions were complied with and prevent any breach of the peace.

“Officers made one arrest. A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Public Order Act offence following an alleged comment towards the counter-protest group. He remains in custody.”

Police have not disclosed the alleged comment.

Officers imposed conditions requiring PSC demonstrators to remain within a designated area on Euston Road and disperse by 7.30pm.

PSC had called for a boycott under the slogan “No Genocide Orchestra”, accusing the orchestra of complicity in Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Responding to the controversy, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra said: “The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to present a concert of the highest artistic excellence, standing as a testament to coexistence in Israel.”

The orchestra, whose Arab-Jewish ensemble Shesh Besh has been active for many years, added: “Bringing Arab and Jewish musicians together in a multicultural musical programme reflects our commitment to artistic excellence, mutual respect, and shared humanity values that are even more meaningful in times of conflict.”

Ahead of the protest, a Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson told Jewish News: “Apparently, even coexistence through music counts as propaganda now.”

The Jewish Leadership Council also condemned the demonstration, saying: “For the PSC to call for a boycott of Arab and Jewish musicians playing together proves that they have no interest in peace or coexistence.”

A British Library spokesperson said: “The Library has undertaken a comprehensive risk assessment and implemented appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of participants, audiences and staff.”