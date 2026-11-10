Pro-Palestinian activists target Arab-Jewish coexistence concert in boycott call

Palestine Solidarity Campaign plans protest against Israeli Philharmonic ensemble as Stop The Hate UK announces counter-demonstration

Pro-Palestinian activists have called for a boycott of an Arab-Jewish musical ensemble performing in London on Tuesday evening, despite the group’s longstanding efforts to promote coexistence between the two communities.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is urging demonstrators to gather outside the British Library at 6pm in opposition to a concert by Shesh Besh, a six-piece ensemble associated with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The planned protest has prompted a counter-demonstration by Stop The Hate UK, which accused activists of targeting Israeli musicians.

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“Tonight, a group of haters plan to target and harass Israeli musicians who are performing at the British Library,” the group wrote on X.

“We won’t let their hate go unanswered. We will be countering their nasty protest.”

The concert, organised by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation UK, is being promoted as an evening of “extraordinary music and shared humanity”, bringing Arab and Jewish musicians together through classical and traditional Middle Eastern music.

However, PSC has condemned the event as part of a “propaganda campaign”, accusing the orchestra of complicity in Israel’s military actions in Gaza and calling for a boycott under the slogan “No Genocide Orchestra”.

Shesh Besh, whose origins date back to the late 1990s, features three Arab Israeli and three Jewish Israeli musicians and has performed internationally as part of efforts to encourage cultural dialogue.

Its work includes bringing Arab and Jewish schoolchildren together to explore each other’s musical traditions.

According to the orchestra, approximately 2,000 Arab and Jewish secondary school pupils have attended its concerts since 2022.

The ensemble’s visit to Britain, its first since 2009, also includes educational activities at Jewish schools and performances in Oxford and London.

In a statement published on Monday, PSC accused the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra of maintaining close ties with the Israeli military and failing to speak out in support of Palestinian rights.

“The IPO is not an apolitical cultural institution, and this event is part of a propaganda campaign that uses music to distract from the horrific realities of Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians and brutal apartheid regime across their historic homeland,” the group said.

PSC insisted its objections were directed at the orchestra rather than the individual musicians.

“Our issue is not with any individual members of the ensemble, but rather the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra itself, which boasts a close relationship with the Israeli military and has not taken any position in support of Palestinian rights, even during this period of genocide,” it said.

The group also criticised the British Library for hosting the performance, arguing that cultural institutions should support Palestinian calls for boycotts of Israeli organisations.

Responding to the planned protest, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism told Jewish News: “Apparently even coexistence through music counts as propaganda now. Our polling shows that 84 percent of British Jews see boycotts of Israeli artists as intimidation. Yet, anti-Israel obsessives have chosen to demonstrate against an event bringing Arabs and Jews together.

“The only thing it is likely to achieve is intimidating concert-goers who simply want a good night out. If even a celebration of Arab-Jewish unity is a target, this was never about changing policy – it’s about erasing any connection to the world’s only Jewish state. Once again, the anti-Israel mob reveal their true colours for the country to see.”

The Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) also condemned the planned demonstration, accusing PSC of seeking to exclude Israelis from cultural life.

A JLC spokesperson told Jewish News: “This protest is part of a sustained campaign to exclude Israelis from public and cultural life. For the PSC to call for a boycott of Arab and Jewish musicians playing together proves that they have no interest in peace or coexistence.

“Their extreme hatred of Israel and Israelis goes beyond any legitimate criticism of the Israeli government. Their only aim is to create an intimidating and hostile environment for Israelis, whatever their political views, and for a largely Jewish audience who have done nothing other than attend a concert.”

A British Library spokesperson said: “The event is a commercial booking by an external organisation. The commercial hire of premises does not constitute an endorsement of the hirer’s views, products or activities.

“All bookings are assessed against legal, operational and financial criteria to ensure that use of our premises is consistent with our responsibilities as a non-departmental public body.

“The Library has undertaken a comprehensive risk assessment and implemented appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of participants, audiences and staff.”

In an interview with Jewish News last month, Shesh Besh flautist Boaz Meirovitch discussed the ensemble’s commitment to bringing people together through music ahead of its British visit.

Jewish News has contacted the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for comment.