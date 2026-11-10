Green councillor shared post saying Muslims condemning ‘the resistance’ would ‘bear the disgrace of allying with the Jews’

A Green councillor who is believed to have been a prominent supporter of the party’s “Zionism is Racism” motion is understood to have shared a Facebook post shortly after 7 October 2023 in which he appeared to suggest that Muslims condemning what had happened “would bear the disgrace of allying yourself with the Jews”.

As reported by the Jewish Chronicle, Mustafa Ahmed, who was elected as a councillor in the Burngreave ward on Sheffield City Council in May this year, shared a Facebook post which said that “in every war fought by the resistance, we discover that there are more Jews in the Arab and Muslim countries than there are in Tel Aviv! And likewise, we discover that there are more honourable and free people in those countries than there are in Gaza!

“Firstly: This war is not a matter of opinion, but a matter of religious creed. So if you are on the side of the occupation, or are standing neutral in this war, then re-examine your Islam and your faith.

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“The scholars of Islamic jurisprudential principles say: The war between the Muslim and the unbeliever is not one of the subsidiary matters [of religion] over which disagreement is permissible, but rather one of the fundamental matters. And allying oneself with the unbeliever against the Muslim is apostasy.

“Jerusalem is not geography; Jerusalem is a matter of faith! And its recovery from this occupier is promised by Almighty God in Surah Al-Isra [of the Qur’an]. This religion will be victorious with or without you. You alone will bear the disgrace of allying yourself with the Jews!

“And so that you do not make yourself look ridiculous, do not belittle the significance of what happened. The occupiers themselves admitted that what happened was astonishing and shocking, so do not be more Jewish than the Jews!”

In regard to the post, A Green Party spokesperson told Jewish News:

“The Green Party has processes in place to look into views expressed by members that do not align with Green Party values. Cllr Ahmed has deleted and deeply regrets a 2023 Facebook post which he says does not accurately reflect his views in the English translation.”

The original Arabic text of the post, which the Green Party also shared, refers to “Jews” (Al-Yahud) in a number of places.

The JC also described a video which it said had been shared by Ahmed, who is Yemenite origin, in June 2025, as Iranian missiles were striking Israeli cities. The video showed the ruins of buildings and streets – combining both real and AI footage – and was reportedly captioned: “Tel Aviv all praise is due to Allah a victory from Allah”, while a prayer featured on the soundtrack included the words: “O Allah, deal with the criminal Zionists. O Allah, deal with the aggressor Jews.”

As well as the “Zionism is Racism” motion passed by the Green party last month, members at conference specifically voted against an amendment designed to protect Jewish members of the party who attended Synagogues or other Jewish centres. In the wake of the motion, the Labour party has cancelled a number of local government coalition agreements with the Green party. A notable exception has been Sheffield, where Ahmed is a councillor. Labour had announced a cancellation of its coalition with the Greens, saying that trust between the two parties was “completely broken”, only to subsequently u-turn on that decision, with the claim that the Greens had now acknowledged that not all Zionists were racist and that people had a right to self-determination.

Sheffield Greens have not publicly rejected their party’s motion.