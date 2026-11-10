Police investigate alleged antisemitic outburst praising Hitler at Glasgow cinema

Jewish leaders condemn alleged remarks following Gaza documentary screening as Police Scotland investigates possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man allegedly praised Hitler’s genocide of Jewish people during an outburst at a Glasgow cinema.

The incident took place at Glasgow Film Theatre on 25 October, following a screening of NAZA, a British documentary examining the use of artificial intelligence and automated surveillance in Israeli military operations in Gaza following the 7 October 2023 attacks.

As first reported by the Glasgow Times, an eyewitness said a man stood up at the end of the screening and shouted a “very antisemitic statement” before being escorted out by security.

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“He basically said that he thought Hitler was right for committing genocide against Jewish people,” the eyewitness told the newspaper.

“It was horrendous, especially after such an emotional documentary.

“Everyone in the audience was outraged, as you can imagine.

“One woman shouted back, ‘You’ve just missed the entire point of the production.’

“The GFT got security to quickly escort him out.”

The Jewish Council of Scotland (JCoS), which represents Jewish communities across Scotland, condemned the incident and warned of the intimidation such remarks can cause.

Dr Susan Siegel, speaking on behalf of the organisation, told Jewish News: “As a community, we fear the isolation and intimidation caused by random comments made by those who feel compelled to alienate and ‘other’ our Jewish residents.

“We call upon all those affiliated with Arts venues to encourage a safe space, free of harassment, and to allow our community to enjoy artistic events along with other audiences.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism also condemned the alleged remarks and called for robust police action.

A spokesperson said: “These alleged comments appear to justify the Holocaust, which would be a clear breach of the International (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism. That these abhorrent views were apparently expressed after a screening of a film purporting to examine Israel’s conduct in Gaza shows how the relentless targeting of the world’s only Jewish state fuels antisemitism. We expect Police Scotland to take robust action.”

Police Scotland confirmed that officers were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A spokesperson told Jewish News: “We received a report around 5.20pm on Tuesday, 27 October, 2026 relating to comments made at a cinema on Rose Street in Glasgow.

“The comments were made on Sunday, 25 October, and are being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”