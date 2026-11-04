© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Celebrity hairstylist John Frieda dies aged 75

The man who styled Twiggy, was married to Lulu and tamed our frizz leaves owned five salons in the UK and the US

By Louisa Walters November 4, 2026, 2:07 pm Edit

Features Editor Louisa Walters has been a lifestyle journalist for nearly 40 years with specific interest in food and travel with a Jewish angle. Her social media community The Restaurant Club is a hub for passionate foodies and Louisa has won many awards for her support of the independent restaurant industry.

Prefer Jewish News on Google
John Frieda with first wife Lulu
John Frieda with first wife Lulu

Celebrity hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur John Frieda has died aged 75. Born Alan Howard Frieda in London in 1951, his father Isidore was a hairdresser who owned a salon in Ealing, while his grandfather fled pogroms in Poland to become a Fleet Street barber.

Isidore had wanted his son to be a doctor. “I became a hairdresser for all the wrong reasons, to get out of studying,” said Frieda. “My father was very angry. But when he realised I was determined, he said I must work for the top salon in London.”

After working for his father, Frieda joined London hair salon House of Leonard and became the assistant of Leonard Lewis – who was credited with creating the haircut that launched the career of model Twiggy.

He went on to work for Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as with Lewis’s clients including Twiggy, Jackie Onassis and Sir Mick Jagger. Throughout his career, Frieda worked with other clients including Diana, Princess of Wales, Madonna, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson.

Actress Joanna Lumley with her “Purdey” haircut during filming of The Avengers

In 1976, Frieda invented the “Purdey” hairstyle – creating the bowl cut for Dame Joanna Lumley after she asked him for a schoolboy’s haircut for her role in The New Avengers. That same year, he opened his own salon at the age of 25 – and also married his first wife, singer Lulu.

More in Culture & Lifestyle
Jodi Picoult in conversation with author Lia Louis
Nov. 1, 2026
Jodi Picoult launches new book in Rickmansworth
By Louisa Walters
Purple Tower by R B Kitaj
Oct. 30, 2026
The artist who put a kippah on Hockney
By Anthea Gerrie
Boris Giltburg
Oct. 29, 2026
Russian-Israeli pianist Boris Giltburg takes centre stage in London and Bournemouth
By Louisa Walters

He then reinvented himself as the king of hair care products, falling into this by accident. When he was styling models for Vogue, the photographers demanded fast-changing hairstyles, so Frieda began experimenting, adding new ingredients to existing products. One day on a shoot, Frieda noticed one of his formulas gave the model “lion’s mane hair”. Soon everyone wanted “the green lotion”. He worked with with American haircare executive Gail Federici to create his own product line, launching Frizz-Ease in 1988.

John Frieda with his then ex-wife Lulu at the opening night of the Lion King musical at the Lyceum theatre in London in 1999.

Frieda and Lulu separated in 1991. In 2019 he married Frances Avery Agnelli. That year he also sold his haircare product company to Japanese conglomerate Kao for 450 million dollars (£260 million).

He retained his five salons – two in London, two in New York and one in Los Angeles.

Cetera Lamb – creative director at Frieda’s London salon said: “The industry has lost a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues