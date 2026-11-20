Challahfest lands in London this weekend as Foodish by ANU pairs Ben Rebuck’s restaurant takeover with an intergenerational conversation featuring three distinct voices in Jewish food.

What can we expect? Challah-centred sandwich specials in Golders Green and Camden all week long, and a talk at JW3 about home and belonging with Claudia Roden, Adeena Sussman, and chef and DJ Falmer.

London’s programme closes the first global ChallahFest, which has seen it travel throughout November to Washington DC, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Tel Aviv and London.

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This is chef and food influencer Ben’s first foray into the kosher market. He has developed two distinctive sandwich concepts which will be on the menu at Mazal in Camden and Bracha in Golders Green from Sunday until 29 November.

“I wanted to do sandwiches that have not been in the kosher market before and as my whole brand is about Jewish fusion I’ve gone down that route. We have a Korean-inspired gochujang schnitzel sandwich, with a cabbage slaw, fresh pickled cucumbers, and a sweet gochujang glaze – it’s really good. And then we have a Vietnamese-inspired Jewish Israeli banh mi with chopped liver, Israeli style pargiot, pickled veggies, coriander and spicy mayo.”

“I think we’re getting to the point now where kosher food doesn’t just have to be falafel and hummus. Having seen some of the new places opening up I think ‘kosher by proxy’ is the future.”

Ben says his two recipes hold up as great sandwiches without being gimmicky and he’s hoping that the schnitzel one might stay on the menu. “Judging by the response I’ve had on social media people are excited that I’m doing something kosher, and I’m happy to be doing it.”

Are we going to see a Ben Rebuck kosher restaurant in Golders Green anytime soon? He laughs. “Never say never. I’m following a pathway of just saying yes to things. I just feel like you have to start but opening a restaurant is like trying to climb a mountain in stilettos. I’d love to do something small.

Merav Oren, founder and CEO of Foodish, says: “You can’t build a living Jewish culture by asking the next generation to simply remember it. You have to give them something they want to be part of. That’s the idea behind FOODISH. A challah can become a conversation, a work of art or a rave. We’re creating experiences that give young people the freedom to reinterpret our traditions and shape what Jewish life becomes. The ChallahFest events and takeovers in London are just the beginning.”

CHALLAHFEST LONDON

Ben Rebuck Takeover at Bracha Sunday 22 November from 6:30 pm

The Ultimate Challah Feast and Beats at Mazal Thursday 26 November from 6:30 pm

Bite and Schmooze at Bracha Saturday 28 November from 6:30 pm

Intergenerational Talk at JW3, Sunday 29 November at 7:30 pm

Details at foodishglobal.com