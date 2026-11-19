An international exhibition presenting stories of Holocaust rescue in fifteen European countries launched this week at Chipping Barnet Library in Hertfordshire.

Giving a voice to both rescuers and survivors, the official opening of ‘“Between Life and Death. Stories of Rescue during the Holocaust” on Wednesday 18 November saw a speech delivered by Kindertransport refugee Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines.

She was just nine years old when she boarded one of the trains organised by Sir Nicholas Winton train out of Czechoslovakia on 31 July 1939, leaving with her sister Eva Paddock (née Fleischmannová) and carrying an autograph book her grandfather had given her that night.

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Her parents survived; her grandparents and many relatives were murdered in a Nazi German concentration camp. The sisters both feature in the exhibition.

Others profiled include opera enthusiasts from London, the Cook sisters who secretly smuggled Jewish refugees’ valuables across borders and later assisted them in rebuilding their lives in Britain. They were recognised as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem in 1964. A special panel dedicated to diplomats who used their posts to help those endangered by the Holocaust is also featured..

Speaking at the opening were Catherine Lusted (Head of Libraries in Barnet), Martin Russell, deputy Lord Lieutenant and Cllr Anne Clarke, Barnet Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, Arts and Sports.

ENRS director Rafał Rogulski said: ”This exhibition is not only about remembering the past. It has a purpose: to help us become better people, make wiser decisions, build stronger institutions and, ultimately, create a better world.”

Since its premiere, it has travelled to more than thirty venues across Europe, Asia and North America, including the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The exhibition was developed by European Network Remembrance and Solidarity, (ENRS), an international initiative focused on 20th-century European history, remembrance and dialogue, in partnership with the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews (Muzeum Historii Żydów Polskich POLIN) and the Silent Heroes Memorial Centre, in cooperation with local partners, Barnet Council, Barnet Libraries and Polish Cultural Institute.

The 15 countries focused on in the exhibition are Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine,