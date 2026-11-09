Conservatives call for SNP minister to correct comments about Israel and Gaza

The Scottish Conservatives are calling for an SNP minister to correct the record following a Holyrood debate on the government’s approach to Israel and Gaza.

External affairs minister Stephen Gethins said that the Scottish Government “must ensure that there is consistency in our approach” in reference to 13 situations around the world under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, the Tories have said the minister has not set out the government’s approach to the other international situations.

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In a letter written by Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative leader accused Mr Gethins of attacking “the only democracy in the Middle East”.

Mr Findlay had also lodged two questions in parliament to Mr Gethins asking for proof of what the Scottish Government had done in response to the 13 ICC situations.

Mr Gethins did not reply to the first question, and, according to the Tories, his response to the second question did not provide any details, instead referencing Myanmar’s military coup in 2021.

Mr Findlay’s letter says: “This confirms that there is no ‘consistency’ in the Scottish Government’s approach to these matters and, consequently, that your comments were false.

“Therefore, you misled parliament and, by extension, the paying public.

“Worse than misleading parliament is the revelation that your government remains almost wholly fixated on the action of one country – Israel.

“You use government time and resource to attack the only democracy in the Middle East, a valued ally of our country, while saying virtually nothing about atrocities carried out by despotic regimes worldwide.”

It adds: “I ask – why do SNP focus on the world’s only Jewish state while ignoring what’s happening elsewhere?

“This obsessive hostility towards Israel is evidence of a disturbing antisemitism gripping the SNP and other left-wing parties at Holyrood.

“Having misled parliament, I request that you correct the record, regardless of the bad example set by John Swinney who recently refused to do so after he misled parliament in relation to pensions.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.