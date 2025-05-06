Crowning moments for JLGB at historic VE Day 80 commemorations

JLGB (Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade) played a central role in Britain’s historic VE Day 80 commemorations on Monday.

From the steps of 10 Downing Street to the shadows of Buckingham Palace, its young members and volunteers stood proudly alongside fellow Youth United organisations to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

Seven adult volunteers and young leaders from the organisation marched from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace as part of a 1,300-strong military and youth procession watched by thousands lining The Mall.

Three young JLGB members, Olivia MacQueen, Jessica Lockwood and Daniel Lockwood, joined Emily Diamond, one of the organisation’s outstanding adult volunteer leaders, at a special street party outside Number 10, where they were provided with kosher food.

Seven JLGB young leaders and adult volunteers, Helen Cohen, (Liverpool), Gabriella Simons (Borehamwood, Herts), Ronny Harary Nitzan, (Israeli Year of Service Volunteer), Romy Cohen (Israeli Year of Service Volunteer), Sam Rose-Isaacs, (Borehamwood, Herts), Sophia Wallman, (Redbridge) and Jonny Gillary, (Redbridge) marched in the military and youth procession from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace.

They were saluted by the King, joining more than 1,300 participants representing the Armed Forces and national youth organisations.

Among those watching from the Royal Box at the Queen Victoria Memorial were young leaders Rebecca Silverstone and Tali Leigh and JLGB chief executive Neil Martin, where they enjoyed the world’s best view of the iconic fly-past, alongside the entire Royal Family, prime minister and senior cabinet ministers.

JLGB chief executive Neil Martin said: “To sit in the Royal Box and watch the flypast with two of our amazing young leaders Tali and Becca, knowing they represent not only the future but 130 years of JLGB service by tens of thousands of Jewish youth — it was a deeply emotional and unforgettable moment.”

Founded in 1895 and now marking its 130th anniversary, Bank Holiday Monday’s commemorations were a tribute to JLGB’s historic contribution — including the 535 members who gave their lives in WWI and living legend 100 year old Normandy veteran Mervyn Kersh, who joined JLGB aged just nine years old.

Celebrations and commemorations will continue on Thursday on the 80th anniversary of VE Day itself, when, as reported by Jewish News, 13 young JLGB representatives will join the service at Westminster Abbey.

Young leader Sam Rose-Issacs from Yavneh College in Borehamwood will present flowers to veterans and later that evening, 300 JLGB members, leaders, and families have been allocated tickets to the VE Day concert on Horse Guards Parade, which will be broadcast live on the BBC.