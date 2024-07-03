Cyclists raise £70k for Kisharon Langdon in 284 mile feat

Three men supported by Kisharon Langdon have successfully completed a 284-mile bike ride from London’s Liverpool Street Station to Amsterdam, raising £70,000.

The Kisharon Langdon Velo 2024 marks the first major event for the learning disabilities and autism charity as a merged organisation and exceeded its fundraising goal of £50,000.

The ride, which started on June 24, took the participants through France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, retracing the historic Kindertransport route. The challenge began at The Arrival, the bronze statue commemorating the Kindertransport at Liverpool Street Station, and passed the memorial sculpture ‘Channel Crossing to Life’ at the Hook of Holland, an escape point for Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Europe to the UK.

Dieter Stein and Lee Clements piloted the cyclists Marc, Ted, and James on their extraordinary journey. The trio of experienced cyclists and dedicated ‘pilots’ took turns either leading from the front saddle of Marc and Ted’s tandems or cycling alongside James, who rode solo.

Stein, who has been a Kisharon Langdon fundraising cyclist for 12 years said: “Sitting at the front of a tandem requires strength, coordination, trust, and many hours of practice. Your sense of balance is different, and if one pedals without the other, you get bruised and bloody calves or shins. As for your turning circle – it’s like an oil tanker!”

He added: “It is so rewarding. Marc is a lovely man and so is Ted – sometimes he just can’t stop chatting – and James’s buddy will definitely need to remind him to ride safely!”

Cyclist Michael Marlowe, participating in his fifth ride, added: “Our daughter Natasha has been in assisted living in KL (Kisharon Langdon) for almost a year. The changes we have seen in her have been quite remarkable. One of the cyclists Clive Nathan said Kaddish not only for our son Jake who was murdered at the Nova site, but for his late mother and also for relatives of Paul and Dieter opposite the Kindertransport statute in Holland….it was quite the ride!”

Marc, 42, a cyclist on previous velo events to Vienna, France, Wales, and Italy, said: “What I enjoy most is the camaraderie from the Kisharon Langdon family of cyclists.”

Emma Nagli, Kisharon Langdon fundraising manager said: “The commitment and enthusiasm shown by all the cyclists, especially those with learning disabilities, is truly inspiring. Their hard work and perseverance have made this event a tremendous success, not just in terms of fundraising but also in building a strong, supportive community.”

Organiser Lynne Gilbert, whose nephew Daniel is supported by the charity said: “Our velo events aren’t races; no one competes with each other. Cyclists meet Kisharon Langdon members, form friendships, and get to know the charity. It’s a very positive experience.”