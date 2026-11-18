A new heritage centre, sharing the history of Britain’s oldest synagogue and the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi community it has served for 325 years, has opened in the City of London.

Following a £9 million conservation and redevelopment programme, the Dangoor Heritage Centre and George Weisz Treasury at Bevis Marks Synagogue near Aldgate, reveal for the first time the full story of the Grade I listed shul – which has been in continuous use since opening in 1701 and is today recognised as Europe’s oldest uninterrupted working synagogue.

Arriving in London in the 1650s following the readmission of Jews to England by Oliver Cromwell, the community initially worshipped in a converted house on a nearby street before commissioning Bevis Marks Synagogue – which takes its name from the street on which it is located.

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Built by master-builder Joseph Avis, a student of Sir Christopher Wren, the synagogue was part of the rebuilding of the City of London following the Great Fire.

Largely unaltered by the Victorians, Bevis Marks survived the devastating air raids of World War Two, and in the 1990s escaped with minor damage from two IRA bombs detonated nearby. More recently, it has continued to resist developer pressure to build tall buildings nearby that risk disrupting worship and harming this important heritage site.

Now, in addition to marvelling at the synagogue, visitors can explore the Dangoor Heritage Centre, featuring more than 300 items from the community’s history, whilst The George Weisz Treasury will present treasures from the Spanish and Portuguese community’s collection, many of which have never been on public display.

These include items brought over to England by Jews migrating from Amsterdam, silver by the first Jewish silversmith working in England and embroidered silks made into vestments for use in the synagogue and handed down through generations. The collection also includes a rare painting by the first Jewish painter recorded in England.

Visitors can learn about the community’s ‘minhagim’ (customs and traditions), passed down through the generations, and discover key people connected with Bevis Marks Synagogue, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), who worshipped there as a child, and philanthropist and campaigner Sir Moses Montefiore (1784-1885).

Tilla Crowne, the shul’s first artist in residence, will display Vindiciae Judaeorum, her work exploring the readmission of the Jews in the 17th century, accompanied by a programme of special activities for all ages. The Centre will offer an annual programme of related activities and events, with a café, shop and event space also available.

Melody Salem, chair of the Bevis Marks Synagogue heritage foundation, said: “Our aim is to draw on our remarkable history to foster dialogue, understanding and connection today. Through a vibrant programme of cultural events, learning, and community engagement, we look forward to welcoming visitors of all backgrounds, and sharing the Sephardi heritage and living traditions that make Bevis Marks so special.”

Bevis Marks Synagogue’s Rabbi Shalom Morris said that throughout its history the shul had been the “hidden treasure of UK Jewry”, adding that “now, with the new Dangoor Heritage Centre, it can thankfully be enjoyed by all, who are sure to be as inspired by its story and beauty as we are.

“Most importantly, we hope the new centre will help to foster greater understanding, and build bridges between diverse communities.”

Dow Jones Architects, who led the restoration of the shul, were today announced as a winner of the religious building category of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards for their work.

The project was supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund alongside major funding from the Weisz Foundation and the late George Weisz, the Exilarch’s Foundation and other donors, trusts and foundations.