Dr. Moshe Kantor elected president of European Jewish Congress for fifth term

The European Jewish Congress has elected Dr. Moshe Kantor to a fifth term as president.

At its General Assembly held in Jerusalem on Wednesday, delegates from more than 40 national representative Jewish organisations overwhelmingly elected Kantor as president, with the veteran Jewish leader gathering almost two thirds of the vote.

Kantor replaces outgoing interim president Ariel Musicant, who opposed him in this election.

As EJC president from 2007-2022, Kantor prioritised the fight against antisemitism, strong cooperation with European institutions and governments, launching and developing key projects for Holocaust memory and the security of communities.

In 2022, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Kantor was one of a number of oligarchs sanctioned by the UK due to their alleged ties to the Russian President. In March this year, the EU, which had similarly sanctioned Kantor, removed him and several other oligarchs from their sanctions list, reportedly at the request of the Hungarian government.

In his election speech he pledged to expand this work, noting the current challenges: “After October 7, every Jew in Europe knows that his or her destiny is absolutely tied to the destiny of the Jewish State. We feel it daily in our communities and our enemies know it too.”

He added: “What we are witnessing is not only a threat to Jewish communities, it is a threat to the very foundations of European democracies. If left unchecked, this growing hatred will erode the social fabric of our societies. We are already seeing increased polarisations as the extremes gain strength and moderation is pushed aside.”

Kantor reiterated that solidarity with Israel was essential for the EJC, saying that this is a time “for unity – not division. And in times of crisis, we must act responsibly. That is why I say clearly: we will never criticise Israel in international media. We may have concerns, like any true friend. But we express them respectfully, privately and always with care.”