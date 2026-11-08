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Eisenkot moves closer to ousting Netanyahu. Here’s what could come next

SPECIAL REPORT: There are several different paths the Yashar party leader could take – but all of them have obstacles

By Tomer Almagor JTA November 8, 2026, 11:56 am Edit
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Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya alongside his wife, Hannah, and family members. (Photo: Yashar)
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya alongside his wife, Hannah, and family members. (Photo: Yashar)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot the first shot at forming a governing coalition.

Eisenkot leapt ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in the effort to secure enough support from the rest of the parliament to get the first chance to form Israel’s next governing coalition – garnering the endorsements of 67 parliamentarians to do so, compared to 46 for Netanyahu.

But that doesn’t mean the former Israeli army chief of staff will succeed in his quest to become prime minister. Though Yashar won the most seats, 21, of any party not aligned with Netanyahu in last month’s vote, neither the prime minister’s bloc nor the opposition garnered the 61-seat minimum needed to form a governing majority.

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