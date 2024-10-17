Ex-Tory minister claims ‘something is holding the PM back’ on Palestine recognition

A former Tory minister has demanded to know what is “holding the Prime Minister back” from pushing for recognition of a Palestinian state claiming this is a “prerequisite for peace in the Middle East.”

Kit Malthouse, a former education secretary and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, spoke during Thursday’s business questions session noting what he said was Labour’s election manifesto “pledge to recognise Palestine.”

“The Prime Minister said the Palestinians have an undeniable right to recognition,” said the MP for orth West Hampshire,”but something is holding him back.

“So please could we have a debate in government time to examine the fact that all our Arab allies are saying that recognition is now a prerequisite for peace in the Middle East. And for the House to vote to support the Prime Minister in taking this very significant step.”

Responding for the government, Leader of the House Lucy Powell said:”We absolutely do support recognising Palestine as a state, and that is an indelible right of other Palestinian people.

“It’s absolutely critical that we do achieve a long term two state solution in the Middle East that recognizes both Israel’s right to exist and as a safe and secure country, but also the Palestinian people’s right to have a Palestinian state that is also safe, secure and free as well.

“And that is what we are working towards internationally and with our allies across the world.

“And it’s something that I know the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister spend a lot of their time dealing with.”

Powell added:” We do have Foreign Office questions coming up next week and I know that the foreign secretary is keen to come to this House as often as possible to update on what’s happening in the Middle East.”