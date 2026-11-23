Formerly Jewish-owned Van Gogh painting sets a new record
Châtaigniers en Fleurs fetches nearly $2m at auction in New York but was subject of ownership debate
A Vincent van Gogh painting of blooming chestnut trees has sold for $190.4 million (£146 million) at Sotheby’s New York after a last-minute dispute about its sale during the Nazi era threatened to derail the auction.
While this set a new auction record for a Van Gogh painting, the lead-up to the event was fraught with questions of ownership. The heirs of Samuel Fischer, a German Jewish publisher, asked Sotheby’s to postpone the sale of the 1890 piece, called Châtaigniers en Fleurs, arguing that their ancestors sold it in 1936 under financial duress caused by the Nazis.
The family’s lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, demanded that Sotheby’s prove that the 1936 transaction would have occurred “even without Nazi rule,” in an email shared with The New York Times.
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A day before the auction, however, Sotheby’s announced in a statement that it had come to an agreement with “all of the legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer” and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, the collectors who were selling the painting.
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