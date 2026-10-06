Green Party reported to EHRC over ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion

MPs from both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), asking the watchdog to consider whether the Green Party has broken the law through its adoption of a highly controversial “Zionism is Racism” motion.

As reported by the Spectator, more than a dozen Labour MPs signed a letter to the chair of the EHRC, saying that they believe that “the adopted policy, the reported rejection of safeguards for members affiliated with synagogues and Jewish organisations, and the reported exclusionary chanting provide substantial grounds for the Commission to investigate. We ask you to obtain the relevant evidence and consider opening a formal investigation under section 20 of the Equality Act 2006.”

17 Labour MP’s signed the letter, including Mike Tapp, Rachel Blake, Mark Sewards, Sharon Hodgson, David Taylor, Mary Creagh, Luke Akehurst, Jess Asato and Jon Pearce.

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The letter continues by saying that “At the heart of this complaint is a straightforward question: could Jewish people face discrimination within a British political party because of their beliefs, the synagogue they attend or the Jewish organisations they belong to?

“The party’s published statement confirms that conference adopted an anti-Zionist policy by 1,022 votes to 813. It defines Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project and supports a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine.

“This is now an official party position, with potential consequences for its rules and the treatment of its members… The rejected safeguarding amendment is particularly concerning. Attending a synagogue or belonging to a Jewish organisation does not establish someone’s views on every issue concerning Israel. If those connections are treated as evidence of racism, Jewish members could face unfair treatment because of their ethnicity, religion or protected beliefs.

“We ask the Commission to establish how the policy is being interpreted, how it interacts with membership and disciplinary rules, whether any members have already been affected, and what safeguards exist to prevent discrimination.”

As the letter goes on to point out, the EHRC had previously investigated the Labour party’s conduct, finding in October 2020 that Labour had committed unlawful acts, including unlawful harassment through the conduct of party representatives acting as its agents, alongside indirect discrimination arising from political interference in complaints and inadequate training for those handling antisemitism complaints.

The Labour MPs specifically ask the EHRC to consider whether there has been discrimination because someone is Jewish, rules that disproportionately disadvantage Jewish members, harassment related to Jewish ethnicity, whether there is proper protection for beliefs, and how those who have raised concerns have been treated.

A number of the Labour MP signatories to the EHRC letter have also written to Sussex police about potential antisemitic offences occurring at the Green Party conference, which took place in Brighton.

Three Liberal Democrat MPs, Max Wilkinson, Marie Goldman and Zoe Franklin, have also written to the EHRC’s chair, noting that “As well as defining Zionism as a racist ideology, the Green Party also voted down an amendment which would have ensured the motion would not “pressure, proscribe or discipline members based on affiliation with Jewish community institutions”… Given the impact this motion might have on Jewish people in the UK and Jewish Green Party members specifically, we are requesting that the Equality and Human Rights Commission investigate whether the Green Party has breached the Equality Act 2010.”

Adam Wagner, who as a KC was closely involved in submissions to the ERHC with regards to the case of Labour, published a statement yesterday in response to having been asked by a journalist for his view on the Green Party’s motion.

“I think there is a strong risk that the motion as passed contravenes the Equality Act 2010, which applies to political parties, as it will discriminate against and harass people who hold Zionist beliefs and Jewish people more generally”, he wrote in a social media post.

He went on to say that “Zionism, defined in the broad sense of supporting the establishment, development, and protection of a Jewish nation-state in its ancestral homeland, the Land of Israel, is likely to be a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010. It is also a belief which a majority of Jewish people hold, according to survey evidence.

“The motion describes the Green Party as ‘anti-Zionist’ and says ‘Zionism, as defined above, will be treated as any other form of racism’

“There is a strong risk that this would be found by a court, and the EHRC, to directly discriminate against people who hold the protected belief of Zionism (belief discrimination), and also will indirectly discriminate against Jewish people who might want to join or are already members, and who hold Zionist beliefs (racial discrimination).”

In a statement to the BBC, the EHRC said that it had not yet launched an investigation, but would “consider reach complaint carefully”, adding that “”We have guidance advising political parties on their responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010. Like all duty-bearers, political parties must comply with the Act and take steps to avoid discrimination.”