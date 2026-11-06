Holocaust survivor, 90, dies from injuries sustained in Bondi Beach terror attack

Eva Geller survived the Nazis as a child but never fully recovered after being shot at a Jewish Chanukah celebration

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who was shot during the Bondi Beach Chanukah terror attack has died nearly a year after the massacre, bringing the death toll to 16.

Eva Geller, who escaped Nazi persecution as a child before building a new life in Australia, died on Thursday after months of hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting.

She was among dozens wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish Chanukah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on 14 December 2025.

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Despite being told she would never walk again, Geller defied doctors’ expectations and managed to walk again before her death.

Rabbi Aron Moss, of Sydney’s Nefesh Synagogue, paid tribute to her determination, describing her as “positive, loving and strong throughout her life, right until the end”.

Speaking about her recovery, he said: “Ever since being shot at the Bondi attack, she’d been in and out of hospital, always wanting to come home. She was told she will never walk again, but miraculously and with incredible determination she did walk again.”

Rabbi Moss recalled that Geller “came to shul this past High Holy Days with an incredible show of strength”.

He added: “She escaped the Holocaust as a child, eventually coming to Australia, and built a beautiful family.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences, saying the country would never forget those who “continue to carry the pain” of the attack.

New South Wales Police confirmed they were aware of Geller’s death and were awaiting further information from the coroner.

The shooting, which targeted Jewish families celebrating Chanukah, was allegedly carried out by father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram, who police say were inspired by the Islamic State.

Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while his son survived and faces multiple charges, including 15 counts of murder and a terrorism offence.

Geller’s death comes as Australia continues to examine the failures surrounding the attack, with a government-backed inquiry into antisemitism due to report on 18 December.