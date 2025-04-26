Hostage families: We will always cherish the Pope’s moral support during our ordeal
Tribute came as world leaders and well-wishers from around the globe attended the funeral for Pope Francis in Vatican Square
The forum representing Israel’s hostages has hailed Pipe Francis’ “commitment to everything human” as world leaders descended on the Vatican for the funeral of the late pontiff.
“We would like to express our condolences to millions around the world who mourn the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” said a statement. “His strong commitment to everything human was also clearly demonstrated in his solidarity with those innocent people who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on 7.10.23 and have been held in captivity ever since.
“We will always cherish his openness and moral support during our ordeal. Catholic communities across the world have shown solidarity and support for our struggle on behalf of the hostages and their families.”
They expressed hope that the Catholic Church will continue to “openly and vigorously support the international effort” to return the 59 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
It followed consternation over the Israeli government’s initial reaction to the pope’s death. While President Isaac Herzog offered condolences on social media hours after Francis died on Monday morning, a message from the foreign ministry was deleted shortly after being posted.
It took until Thursday for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put out a message. He wrote on X: “The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the Catholic community worldwide at the passing of Pope Francis,” Netanyahu posted on X. “May he rest in peace.”
Leaders in Jewish-Catholic relations hailed his commitment to dialogue. But the pontiff’s relationship with Israel and many Jewish leaders deteriorated after October 7 2023 after he was accused of failing to pin the blame sufficiently on Hamas, and seemed to equate the terror group’s assault on Israeli towns with Israel’s military response.
Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See attended the funeral on Saturday morning alongside world leaders like Donald Trump, Keir Starmer, Prince William, Emmanuel Macron and King Hussein of Jordan.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.