“I stood proud in my kippah”: Jewish teen takes centre stage with royals at national VE Day service

A Jewish teenager has described his “unbelievable” pride at being part of today’s historic Westminster Abbey service, marking 80 years since VE Day.

Sam Rose-Isaacs, a Year 12 student at Yavneh College in Borehamwood and long-time member of the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB), was one of several young people chosen to distribute white roses to Second World War veterans during the national ceremony attended by royalty, political leaders and military figures.

Wearing his JLGB uniform and a kippah, Sam walked solemnly through the Abbey carrying a basket of flowers, which he and fellow youth representatives offered to elderly veterans in the front rows. The event was broadcast live on the BBC.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I felt insanely proud to be able to represent the Jewish community,” Sam told Jewish News. “Apart from the Chief Rabbi and a Reform rabbi who were also there, in terms of screen time, I was one of the only Jewish people visibly representing. It wasn’t just for me or my family; it was for the whole Jewish community around the world.”

As the procession neared the front of the Abbey, Sam found himself just feet away from Princess Catherine. “We made eye contact and smiled at each other,” he said. “I felt on top of the world. Knowing this is a once-in-a-lifetime event made it even more special. I was standing there in my kippah, in uniform, with the JLGB logo on either side of my arms, and I just felt so proud.”

Sam said he received a message from JLGB asking if he would like to take part in the service after the BBC asked for youth representatives. “I said yes straight away,” he said. “JLGB has been a huge part of my life since Year 4; it’s helped me connect more to my Jewish identity and given me so much confidence. The leaders and staff make you feel supported and ready for anything.”

His mother, who watched the broadcast, was overcome with emotion. “When I called her afterwards, she was crying,” he said. “And a family friend who’s known me since I was nine was crying too. I’ve had messages from cousins, and I’m now on my school’s Instagram and JLGB’s too.”

Posting on social media, Yavneh College wrote: “To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, one of our Year 12 students, Sam, took part in the service at Westminster Abbey.”

Now back at school, Sam hopes to share what he learnt with others. “Some of my friends didn’t really know what VE Day was,” he said. “Now I can tell them. It’s a celebration of victory, yes, but also a time to remember those who didn’t make it out of the war, who didn’t survive so that we could.”

Asked what he’ll carry forward from the experience, Sam said: “Always be proud of my religion. Always be proud to be British. Always be proud to be Jewish. And proud to be part of the younger generation that knows what happened and passes that on.”