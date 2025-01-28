Ian Austin confirmed in UK Israel trade envoy role

Lord Ian Austin has been re-appointed as the UK’s trade envoy to Israel, the government has been confirmed.

In further appointments, Alex Sobel, the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, has been made envoy to Ukraine, while Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky is made envoy to Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

A third Jewish MP Ben Coleman, who represents Chelsea and Fulham, was made envoy to Morocco and Francophone West Africa as positions for 32 parliamentarians were unveiled.

Trade envoys are appointed by governments where substantial trade and investment opportunities have been identified.

Lord Austin was first appointed trade envoy to Israel back in 2019 in a role handed to him after he quit Labour urging voters to back former Tory PM Boris Johnson citing the “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance” under Jeremy Corbyn.

He then sat as a cross bench peer and was appointed then as he UK Trade Envoy to Israel.

Austin has been far less critical of the party under Starmer’s leadership, and despite angering many in Labour with his defection, still has friends within the party.

Jewish News first revealed he was being considered for the Israel envoy role last October.

Sobel, who has chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine and whose family is originally from Lviv, in Western Ukraine, said he was “delighted” to have been appointed into the envoy role.

“The UK has just signed the historic 100 year partnership with Ukraine and trade is a key plank of the agreement. I look forward to playing my part in delivering for both UK and Ukraine,” he posted on X.

After confirming the appointments Reynolds said”Trade and investment are key to delivering economic growth, the number one mission of this Government and a key part of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why I’ve launched a new team of Trade Envoys, who will use their experience, expertise and knowledge to unlock new markets around the world for British businesses, drumming up investment into the UK and ultimately driving economic growth.”