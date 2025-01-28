Ian Austin confirmed in UK Israel trade envoy role
Alex Sobel MP handed the Ukraine trade envoy role while David Pinto-Duschinsky MP made envoy to Switzerland and Lichtenstein.
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Lord Ian Austin has been re-appointed as the UK’s trade envoy to Israel, the government has been confirmed.
In further appointments, Alex Sobel, the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, has been made envoy to Ukraine, while Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky is made envoy to Switzerland and Lichtenstein.
A third Jewish MP Ben Coleman, who represents Chelsea and Fulham, was made envoy to Morocco and Francophone West Africa as positions for 32 parliamentarians were unveiled.
Trade envoys are appointed by governments where substantial trade and investment opportunities have been identified.
Lord Austin was first appointed trade envoy to Israel back in 2019 in a role handed to him after he quit Labour urging voters to back former Tory PM Boris Johnson citing the “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance” under Jeremy Corbyn.
He then sat as a cross bench peer and was appointed then as he UK Trade Envoy to Israel.
Austin has been far less critical of the party under Starmer’s leadership, and despite angering many in Labour with his defection, still has friends within the party.
Jewish News first revealed he was being considered for the Israel envoy role last October.Keir Starmer set to appoint Israel trade envoy
Sobel, who has chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine and whose family is originally from Lviv, in Western Ukraine, said he was “delighted” to have been appointed into the envoy role.
“The UK has just signed the historic 100 year partnership with Ukraine and trade is a key plank of the agreement. I look forward to playing my part in delivering for both UK and Ukraine,” he posted on X.
After confirming the appointments Reynolds said”Trade and investment are key to delivering economic growth, the number one mission of this Government and a key part of our Plan for Change.
“That’s why I’ve launched a new team of Trade Envoys, who will use their experience, expertise and knowledge to unlock new markets around the world for British businesses, drumming up investment into the UK and ultimately driving economic growth.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.