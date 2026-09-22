Inquest into British aid workers’ deaths in Gaza could widen to include Israeli military

The inquest into the deaths of three British aid workers killed in a drone strike in Gaza could widen its scope to examine the role of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the commander allegedly responsible for ordering the attack.
James Kirby, 47, John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers killed on April 1, 2024, when their marked convoy was struck by Israeli armed drones.
All three men, former members of the British Armed Forces, were working for Dorset-based security firm Solace Global at the time.
At a hearing in Avon Coroner’s Court on Monday, senior coroner Maria Voisin considered whether to grant “interested person” status—which allows participation in proceedings—to the IDF and Colonel Nochi Mendel, the officer alleged to have ordered the strike.
Counsel to the inquest, Alison Hewitt, stated: “It is right to say that as part of the background facts, there has been a recognition that the deaths resulted from strikes ordered by or on behalf of Israeli Defence Forces and, it is said, specifically by Colonel Mendel.”
Voisin responded that she was “minded to grant” the status, confirming: “I think it is fair to say that this whole process today is going to be kept under review. This is the first pre-inquest review, I think we all know there will be another, and may be another, before we are ready in any shape or form to hear the evidence and come to any conclusions.”
The coroner also indicated that the scope could extend to the Israeli defence department, Israeli air force, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the defence technology company Elbit Systems, depending on the findings of ongoing reviews.
Lawyers for the victims’ families called for the inquest to investigate what steps were taken by the IDF and Israeli Ministry of Defence to protect humanitarian workers and what information, if any, was shared with the IDF about WCK’s operations prior to the strike.
The court also heard that an RAF plane was allegedly flying over Gaza on the day of the incident, prompting requests to examine “whether any information came from the involvement of any British military, particularly the Royal Air Force.”
Pete Weatherby KC, representing the families of Henderson and Chapman, told the court: “A matter of public concern and great importance is to know whether the drone and munitions used were made fully or in part, or whether research and development was undertaken, in the UK.”
He referenced Elbit Systems, noting: “The centrepiece of the operation is very close to where we are now in Bristol. Evidence should be obtained from Elbit and they should be invited to take part in the process.”
Following the incident, the Israeli Embassy admitted a “serious failure was made” due to mistaken identification and errors in decision-making. Two officers were dismissed, with three others reprimanded.
Speaking outside court, Adam McGuire, cousin of James Kirby, voiced the families’ ongoing frustration: “Nobody has ever explained to us why it happened. The coroner told us today that Colonel Mendel and the Israeli military are going to be made interested persons in the inquest. In plain terms, that means they can take part, see the evidence and give their own account. We hope they will. We would like to hear from them.”
The Metropolitan Police is gathering materials for the inquest, and further evidence may be requested from the UK Government, including clarification on whether any information from the RAF was passed to the IDF on April 1.
The court may also seek unedited recordings or transcripts from an interview with Colonel Mendel conducted by Australian broadcaster ABC News.
No date has yet been set for the full inquest, as the list of interested parties and the scope of evidence are still under review.
The matter of whether a jury will be involved will be determined later. The next pre-inquest review is scheduled for April 5.
The drone strike killed seven aid workers, including Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, dual American-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger, Polish national Damian Sobol, and Palestinian driver Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha.
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