Inquest into British aid workers’ deaths in Gaza could widen to include Israeli military

The inquest into the deaths of three British aid workers killed in a drone strike in Gaza could widen its scope to examine the role of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the commander allegedly responsible for ordering the attack.

James Kirby, 47, John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers killed on April 1, 2024, when their marked convoy was struck by Israeli armed drones.

All three men, former members of the British Armed Forces, were working for Dorset-based security firm Solace Global at the time.

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At a hearing in Avon Coroner’s Court on Monday, senior coroner Maria Voisin considered whether to grant “interested person” status—which allows participation in proceedings—to the IDF and Colonel Nochi Mendel, the officer alleged to have ordered the strike.

Counsel to the inquest, Alison Hewitt, stated: “It is right to say that as part of the background facts, there has been a recognition that the deaths resulted from strikes ordered by or on behalf of Israeli Defence Forces and, it is said, specifically by Colonel Mendel.”

Voisin responded that she was “minded to grant” the status, confirming: “I think it is fair to say that this whole process today is going to be kept under review. This is the first pre-inquest review, I think we all know there will be another, and may be another, before we are ready in any shape or form to hear the evidence and come to any conclusions.”

The coroner also indicated that the scope could extend to the Israeli defence department, Israeli air force, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the defence technology company Elbit Systems, depending on the findings of ongoing reviews.

Lawyers for the victims’ families called for the inquest to investigate what steps were taken by the IDF and Israeli Ministry of Defence to protect humanitarian workers and what information, if any, was shared with the IDF about WCK’s operations prior to the strike.