Man arrested after Edgware gun scare forced Jewish school into lockdown

A man has been arrested after a gun scare in Edgware forced a Jewish school and other nearby venues into lockdown.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was taken into custody, where police said he remained.

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Officers have also recovered the item believed to have been carried during the incident and sent it for further testing.

Police were called to a residential area in Edgwarebury Lane at around 3.50pm on Wednesday after reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

Several eyewitnesses told officers they believed the object was a toy.

The sighting prompted Menorah Grammar School to temporarily lock down as a precaution, with pupils instructed to remain in their classrooms. Other nearby venues, including schools and synagogues, were also briefly locked down.

The restrictions were later lifted, and no injuries were reported. The Community Security Trust (CST) said at the time there was no indication the incident was related to the Jewish community.

Shomrim NW London also said following the initial incident that there was “absolutely no ongoing danger or threat to the public”.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation by officers from the Community Protection Team and the local North-West Proactive Team.

Community Protection Team officers remain in the area to reassure local residents and will continue patrols throughout the weekend.