Nazi graffiti found on children’s play equipment in Borehamwood park

Police are investigating after a swastika and an image of Adolf Hitler were found scrawled on children’s play equipment in a Borehamwood park.

The antisemitic graffiti was reported at Red Road Park on Wednesday, 16 September, amid a series of similar incidents in Borehamwood and neighbouring Elstree.

An image of the vandalism shows a swastika alongside a drawing of Hitler on a piece of play equipment.

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The graffiti has since been removed.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed it is investigating whether the incident is linked to antisemitic, racist and homophobic graffiti reported in Sullivan Way, Elstree, on 11 September and antisemitic graffiti in Aycliffe Road, Borehamwood, on 15 August.

The Sullivan Way vandalism included the words “Heil Hitler”, swastikas and other offensive graffiti on grass and a bin.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the incidents are linked,” the force said.

The incidents come amid heightened security around the area’s Jewish community during the High Holy Days.

Last week, 19-year-old Kamil Mach was charged with a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence after allegedly giving a Nazi salute as worshippers left a synagogue on Croxdale Road, Borehamwood, on 9 May.

Mach, of Holywell Road, Watford, is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.

Hertsmere First councillor Dan Ozarow said: “Antisemitic acts of vandalism are completely repugnant and the spate of neo-Nazi graffiti around Borehamwood and Elstree recently, during an especially holy time for the Jewish community, is troubling.

“However, the latest incident targeting a children’s play area in one of our parks brings things to a totally different level of abhorrence.

“I am glad to say that these acts have been roundly condemned by many local residents who aren’t Jewish but who support our Jewish community and also remember how their parents and grandparents were prepared to sacrifice their lives for Britain against this odious ideology.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) told Jewish News: “This disgraceful graffiti is a blatant expression of antisemitic hatred. The appearance of swastikas and images of Hitler on children’s play equipment in Borehamwood is particularly sickening and will understandably cause concern and distress within the local community.

“It is especially concerning that this forms part of a series of reported antisemitic graffiti incidents in Borehamwood and Elstree in recent weeks. We thank the council for their swift action in removing this and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Inspector Rachael Robertson, from the Hertsmere Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Antisemitism has no place in Hertsmere and arrangements were swiftly made to remove the graffiti. Enquiries into the incidents in Red Road and Sullivan Way remain ongoing, and whilst we have exhausted all current lines of enquiry into the Aycliffe Road incident, we will act on any new information that comes to light.

“I’d like to remind the Jewish community that patrols are being increased across the High Holy Days and I encourage anyone with concerns to chat to us when you see us on patrol.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 or through the force’s website. Information can also be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online form.