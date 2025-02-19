Islamic Jihad says it will release body of hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday

The Islamic Jihad terror group has said it will release the body of 84 year-old Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday.

Lifshitz was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7 as the Hamas terror group attacked.

British-Israeli daughter Sharone, who has campaigned tirelessly for the release of her father,and the other hostages, said in January “miracles do happen”, when asked if she believed her father was still alive.

Yizhar, his son, said last month there was a “grave fear” for his father’s life after more than 16 months in captivity.

He was initially taken with his wife, Yocheved, 85.

“I know that the chances for my dad are very slim. He’s an elderly man, but miracles do happen,” Sharone told the BBC in January.

“My mum did come back, and one way or another, we will know. We will know if he’s still with us, if we can look after him. We will know… My father didn’t deserve this.”

On October 23, Yocheved was freed with another captive, Nurit Cooper.

The couple, who were among the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were peace activists and regularly transported patients from Gaza to receive medical treatment in hospitals across Israel.

A great-grandfather he was a lifelong journalist who wrote for many years for Al-Hamishmar, and was also a passionate advocate for human rights.

