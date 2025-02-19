Islamic Jihad says it will release body of hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday
The 84 year-old peace campaigner's British-Israel daughter Sharone has campaigned tirelessly for his and the other hostages release since Oct 7
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Islamic Jihad terror group has said it will release the body of 84 year-old Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday.
Lifshitz was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7 as the Hamas terror group attacked.
British-Israeli daughter Sharone, who has campaigned tirelessly for the release of her father,and the other hostages, said in January “miracles do happen”, when asked if she believed her father was still alive.
Yizhar, his son, said last month there was a “grave fear” for his father’s life after more than 16 months in captivity.
He was initially taken with his wife, Yocheved, 85.
“I know that the chances for my dad are very slim. He’s an elderly man, but miracles do happen,” Sharone told the BBC in January.
“My mum did come back, and one way or another, we will know. We will know if he’s still with us, if we can look after him. We will know… My father didn’t deserve this.”
On October 23, Yocheved was freed with another captive, Nurit Cooper.
The couple, who were among the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were peace activists and regularly transported patients from Gaza to receive medical treatment in hospitals across Israel.
A great-grandfather he was a lifelong journalist who wrote for many years for Al-Hamishmar, and was also a passionate advocate for human rights.
Yizhar, his son, said last month there was a “grave fear” for his father’s life after more than 16 months in captivity.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.