Israel confirms technological breakthrough in laser defence
Hezbollah drones were shot down by an adapted version of the Magen Or system last October - full introduction of the defence technology is due later this year
Israel has announced that it successfully used a laser-defence system to intercept Hezbollah drones, in what is believed to be the first time high powered lasers have been used in such a fashion during any conflict.
According to a joint statement today from the Israeli Ministry of Defence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the Rafael defence technology company, the three organisations, alongside Israel’s Directorate of Defence Research & Development, “executed an accelerated development program to deploy revolutionary interception systems.
“As a result of this initiative, soldiers from the IAF Aerial Defence Array operated high-power laser system prototypes in the field, successfully intercepting scores of enemy threats.”
It is understood that the system in question, a scaled down version of the long-planned “Magen Or” system, began to successfully intercept Hezbollah drones in late October, prior to a ceasefire a month later. Magen Or, a project first announced by Rafael in 2014, is due to come into full operation later this year alongside the current Iron Dome system. The new system is believed to focus on short-range rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as drones, while Iron Dome will continue to target longer-range threats.
One of the most significant advantages of Magen Or is believed to be cost per-interception. The Iron Dome anti-missile system currently costs approximately £37,000 per time it is used. Magen Or, it is understood, could cost as little as £2 per interception.
Dr Daniel Gold, a former Brigadier General who previously spearheaded the creation of Iron Dome and now heads the Directorate of Defence Research & Development, said: “The State of Israel is the first in the world to demonstrate large-scale operational laser interception capabilities… Our vision for deploying laser weapons was realized during the war with tremendous technological and operational success.”
He went on to describe how “Laser interception systems will provide an additional layer within Israel’s multi-tiered air defence array… We will continue to advance this technology and deliver world-leading systems and capabilities to the IDF, turning vision into security in air, sea, land, and across every dimension.”
Dr Yuval Steinitz, a former Israeli cabinet minister and the current Chairman of Rafael, said: “Israel is the first country in the world to transform high-power laser technology into a fully operational system – and to execute actual combat interceptions.
“Based on its unique development of adaptive optics, Rafael’s Iron Beam system will undoubtedly be a game-changer with an unprecedented impact on the modern battlefield.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.