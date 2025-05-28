Israel confirms technological breakthrough in laser defence

Israel has announced that it successfully used a laser-defence system to intercept Hezbollah drones, in what is believed to be the first time high powered lasers have been used in such a fashion during any conflict.

According to a joint statement today from the Israeli Ministry of Defence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the Rafael defence technology company, the three organisations, alongside Israel’s Directorate of Defence Research & Development, “executed an accelerated development program to deploy revolutionary interception systems.

“As a result of this initiative, soldiers from the IAF Aerial Defence Array operated high-power laser system prototypes in the field, successfully intercepting scores of enemy threats.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It is understood that the system in question, a scaled down version of the long-planned “Magen Or” system, began to successfully intercept Hezbollah drones in late October, prior to a ceasefire a month later. Magen Or, a project first announced by Rafael in 2014, is due to come into full operation later this year alongside the current Iron Dome system. The new system is believed to focus on short-range rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as drones, while Iron Dome will continue to target longer-range threats.

One of the most significant advantages of Magen Or is believed to be cost per-interception. The Iron Dome anti-missile system currently costs approximately £37,000 per time it is used. Magen Or, it is understood, could cost as little as £2 per interception.

Dr Daniel Gold, a former Brigadier General who previously spearheaded the creation of Iron Dome and now heads the Directorate of Defence Research & Development, said: “The State of Israel is the first in the world to demonstrate large-scale operational laser interception capabilities… Our vision for deploying laser weapons was realized during the war with tremendous technological and operational success.”

He went on to describe how “Laser interception systems will provide an additional layer within Israel’s multi-tiered air defence array… We will continue to advance this technology and deliver world-leading systems and capabilities to the IDF, turning vision into security in air, sea, land, and across every dimension.”

Dr Yuval Steinitz, a former Israeli cabinet minister and the current Chairman of Rafael, said: “Israel is the first country in the world to transform high-power laser technology into a fully operational system – and to execute actual combat interceptions.

“Based on its unique development of adaptive optics, Rafael’s Iron Beam system will undoubtedly be a game-changer with an unprecedented impact on the modern battlefield.”