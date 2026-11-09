Israeli Guide Dog almost misses London charity event after Wizz Air mix-up

The annual reception of the Israel Guide Dog Centre UK is a fixture in the calendar for the charity’s loyal supporters, and a great deal of planning goes into making the evening a success. Not least the travel arrangements for its guest speakers. But last week, it was touch and go whether the guest of honour would make it at all.

Israeli music teacher Leehi Sagi, who has a degenerative sight loss condition, was due to fly to Britain with her guide dog Sony. The charity had ensured all the necessary paperwork was in place for Sony to travel in the cabin, but confusion over pet rules with the airline Wizz Air meant Leehi missed a planned appearance in Manchester and several other meetings. With just hours to spare, however, the pair finally made it to London much to the relief of UK Chief Executive, Karen Brosh.

And for the more than 150 guests attending the reception, it was well worth the wait. Interviewed by Jewish actress and advocate Louisa Clein, Leehi spoke movingly about losing her sight, raising two daughters and how Sony has transformed her life, particularly through the challenges of the past three years.

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“Before Sony, I had stopped going to places and I even quit my job for a while,” she explained. “It was hard for me to even leave the house to go food shopping. But as soon as I got Sony, things changed.”

Joined on stage by Israel Guide Dog Centre Co-CEO Carmel Reiss, Leehi described the extraordinary bond she has developed with Sony over their four years together. “We have such a strong and trusting relationship. I go with her everywhere – to my work, to the supermarket, to the bus station and now here to the UK. Sony, and all of you who support the Centre, have given me so much.”

Carmel explained the growing demand for the Centre’s guide dogs, PTSD service dogs and emotional support dogs, particularly since 7 October. Each guide dog partnership costs £45,000 to create, while a PTSD service dog partnership costs £36,000. With new trainers, expanded facilities and a record 150 puppies expected to be born at the Centre this year, she thanked British supporters for making its work possible.

Among those supporters were youngsters who had raised money through sponsored swims and Bar and Bat Mitzvah projects, alongside donors who have been involved since the charity’s beginnings in the early 1990s. UK Chair Jon Benjamin introduced three new board members – Nicola Nathan, Mark Gold and Lisa Marlowe – whose son Jake was murdered by terrorists at the Nova Music Festival told her story which brought another deeply emotional moment to the evening.

“Every time one of these dogs gives someone the courage to step outside, the freedom to live independently, or the confidence to face tomorrow… a little more of Jake’s love goes out into the world.” Speaking about the support her family received at the weekly Borehamwood hostage vigils, Lisa explained how, through fundraising three guide dogs had been named Jake, Marlowe and Woody. A fourth called Heaton, was funded by the Manchester Bake for Jake event.

And having overcome so many obstacles just to be there, Leehi brought the reception to a spine-tingling close with her rendition of Beautiful That Way with Sony sat beside her. Finales are seldom more moving.

https://israelguidedog.org.uk